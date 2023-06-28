Samsung Galaxy A25 5G leaks, proves Samsung really loves this one design

TL;DR Renders have leaked for the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G.

The renders show a phone with the same design we’ve seen on pretty much every Samsung phone this year.

This phone should be relatively inexpensive with low-end specs.

Years ago, you never knew what you would get regarding a Samsung phone’s design. Even during the same release cycle, phones in one line would look drastically different from phones in another. This resulted in some phones being real winners in the design department and others being big losers.

In 2023, though, Samsung has one design and it’s sticking to it. Earlier today, we saw renders leak for the Galaxy S23 FE, and they look exactly like the Galaxy S23, which also looks exactly like the Galaxy A34 5G. Now, we have leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G (via Giznext). And, to the surprise of no one, they look a lot like all those other phones.

Check out the renders for yourself below.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G leaked renders

The leaked renders show a phone with a triple-lens camera system on the rear, with each lens getting its own cutout. The LED flash is nestled between the top two lenses, just like we saw on the Galaxy A34 5G. We don’t have specs for the camera lenses but expect low-end hardware here.

On the front, we have sizable bezels, including a very thick chin. The selfie camera is nestled in a waterdrop notch, which instantly confirms the phone’s budget-tier nature.

Elsewhere, we see a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, and the usual side key (which incorporates a fingerprint scanner) and volume rocker. Allegedly, the phone’s dimensions are 162 x 77.5 x 8.3mm, making the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G a little bigger than the Galaxy S23 Plus.

The Galaxy A25 5G will likely launch with a sub-$200 price tag.

