You can now buy this Motorola gadget to connect any phone to a satellite

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is now available for purchase.

You can buy it from B&H Photo for $150 right now.

Using this device, you can connect any Android phone or iPhone to satellite services for emergency use.

Satellite connectivity on smartphones has been a hot topic in the past few months, ever since Apple announced its emergency SOS tech on the iPhone 14 series. There have been a few announcements from companies that want to bake the functionality within the phone itself, but that would require users to buy a new phone. If you wish to continue using your current phone but still want satellite connectivity, then the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is available for you to purchase.

Launched in February 2023 at MWC, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is built by the Bullitt Group (known for the Cat brand of rugged phones). The gadget connects via Bluetooth to any existing Android phone or iPhone and allows the phone to connect to a network of geostationary satellites.

You’d need a monthly subscription alongside your purchase and a clear sky for the device to connect to satellites. Once connected, you can send and receive SMS through the company’s own Bullitt Satellite Messenger app, share your location, and access emergency services.

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

There are two buttons on the device that let you contact emergency services and share your location even when the Defy Satellite Link is not actively connected to a smartphone (e.g. when your phone’s battery has run out). The device has a 600mAh battery on board and is waterproof and shock-resistant.

At MWC, the device was priced at $99 standalone (subscriptions charged separately), though the live listings right now mention the price to be $150, which includes one year of Bullitt’s Essentials Messaging plan and satellite-enabled SOS subscription. Consumers in North America are also offered a free trial of the Premium plan until October 1, 2023, after which they will be put on the 12-month Essentials plan that is included with the product.

You can buy the Motorola Defy Satellite Link from its official webpage or from other retailers like B&H Photo.

Comments