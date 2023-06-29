Nothing has been showing us the Phone 2 in full but many haven't noticed

Nothing

TL;DR There have been numerous instances in the past week in which we’ve seen the Nothing Phone 2 in full.

However, the company has not acknowledged it has been showing the phone, so not many have noticed.

The Phone 2 will look a lot like the Phone 1 but with a few notable changes.

Nothing is well known for dishing out information on its new products slowly and methodically. One feature will drip out today, and then a new, slightly different feature will drip out tomorrow. Every day there’s something new until we finally get everything revealed at the launch date.

However, that’s not the case this time around with the Nothing Phone 2. In fact, we’ve already seen the phone from every angle as shared by Nothing itself — it’s just that Nothing hasn’t said anything about it. In other words, we don’t need leaks and CAD-based renders to see the Phone 2 because Nothing has already shown it off casually!

The most egregious example of this is the video embedded below. This was shared on Monday, June 26. In it, we see Swedish House Mafia’s Glyph customizations. Naturally, we assumed this was the Nothing Phone 1 in the video because why would it be the unreleased Phone 2? But if you look closely, you realize that it definitely is this year’s Nothing Phone.

First, the Glyph lights on the back of the phone are distinctly the new design. You can see this most definitively when the lights around the camera module activate. The module light on the Phone 1 is one continuous strip, but the Nothing Phone 2 has two strips.

Next, in some shots, you can see that the selfie camera cutout is in the center rather than left-aligned as it is on the Phone 1. Everything else about the Nothing Phone 2 appears to be the same (or at least similar) to the Phone 1, which is probably why most haven’t noticed.

Notably, this officially shoots down the leaked renders of the Phone 2. Those renders incorrectly showed a very different design, including very curvy sides. They also showed a left-aligned selfie camera.

Other times Nothing showed us the Phone 2 That Swedish House Mafia video isn’t the only time Nothing has clearly shown us the Phone 2. In this tweet, you can see a Forbes article on a phone. The phone showing the article is almost certainly the Phone 2. Once again, note the flat sides, the corner curve, and the centered display cutout.

Although we previously covered it, we also saw confirmation of the Phone 2’s selfie camera being moved to the center through a tweet from Carl Pei. That tweet showed a screenshot of Pei’s home screen on the Nothing Phone 2, and the screenshot’s layout confirmed there wasn’t a left-aligned selfie camera anymore.

Interestingly, Nothing today shared a tease of the corner of a Nothing Phone 2. Time will tell if the company will bother to continue issuing teases until the July 11 launch date now that we’ve seen the phone in full in an official capacity.

