The Z Flip 5 could deliver big camera, battery boosts via software alone

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly bring major camera and battery improvements via software.

The phone is tipped to arrive with similar cameras and battery hardware as last year’s phone.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 next month, and it’s getting at least two major upgrades in the form of a giant cover screen and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. However, recent leaks suggest we might see a similar dual-camera setup and the same battery capacity as last year.

Now, the Korea-based Chosun outlet has reported (h/t: SamMobile) that Samsung will still deliver major camera and battery life improvements via software.

“In response to customer complaints that the Galaxy Z Flip lags behind the Galaxy S in functionality, the latest model features clear improvements in camera and battery life matching the level of the Galaxy S23,” a source was quoted as saying by the outlet.

“Due to space limitations, it is difficult to boost camera pixels and battery capacity, but photo clarity and battery issues were hugely improved with the help of software.”

We’ll need to wait and see The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and so we’re keen to see whether this claim bears out with real-world Galaxy Z Flip 5 units. After all, leaks point to the phone maintaining a 12MP+12MP dual rear camera system and a 3,700mAh battery. We’re guessing the company might offer more aggressive background app management on the new phone to eke out battery life, but we hope this doesn’t adversely affect multitasking.

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S23 offers a slightly bigger battery and a superior camera system that includes a 50MP main camera and 3x tele lens. So we’re not sure the Z Flip 5 will match the S23 in every scenario, particularly when it comes to camera zoom. Furthermore, there’s presumably nothing stopping Samsung from shipping some of these same software improvements to the Galaxy S23 in the first place.

Comments