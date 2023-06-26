The best Steam Deck docks in 2023

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Steam Deck may be superior to the Nintendo Switch in some ways, but one definite advantage to the Switch is that it ships with a dock. If you want to connect a Steam Deck to your TV or even transform it into a desktop PC, check out some of our top dock picks below.

Valve Steam Deck Docking Station

While Valve’s dock is by far the most expensive on this list, it has two crucial things going for it: official support and the best port selection. There’s a gigabit Ethernet jack, three USB-A 3.1 inputs, and separate HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 connections, enabling 4K 60Hz (or 1440p 120Hz) video. Valve is promising future AMD FreeSync compatibility, as well as Multi-Stream Transport (MST) for dual monitor support.

Official backing shouldn’t be minimized here — Valve has done plenty of testing, and if you ever encounter a glitch, the company actually encourages you to say so in the Steam discussion forums so it can fix the problem. With other brands (except perhaps Anker), it may be hard to find contact info.

JSAUX Docking Station

If price is paramount but you still want plenty of connections, JSAUX’s option is probably the best bet. You get gigabit Ethernet, three USB-A 3.0 ports, and HDMI 2.0 video with 4K 60Hz resolution. That’s pretty solid for $45 or less, although you’ll be missing out on Valve’s USB 3.1 speeds and multi-monitor support.

NewQ Steam Deck Dock

This one is even cheaper than JSAUX’s dock, but extremely barebones, with just two USB-A 3.0 ports and a 4K 60Hz HDMI 2.0 output on top of its mandatory USB-C connections. It does include a microSD (TF) card slot, however, and it clips on as a kickstand, which might make it an ideal travel companion. We’d go with another dock if you want a full-fledged desktop setup.

Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub

Really another travel choice, we’re including it here mostly because Anker has a stellar reputation as an accessory maker. There’s no stand, and you’ll need to supply your own USB-C power adapter, but you do get two USB-A 3.0 ports, USB-C data input, and both SD and microSD card slots. HDMI output is limited to 30Hz if you use 4K, so you’ll probably need to step down resolution if you want the smoothest gameplay.

iVoler 6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck

An alternative to JSAUX’s dock, this adds gigabit Ethernet, three USB-A 3.0 ports, and HDMI 2.0 with 4K 60Hz video. In a sense there’s no reason to recommend one over the other — while iVoler’s product is nominally more expensive at $56, you’ll probably be able to buy either for closer to $40. You might prefer the styling on this model.

