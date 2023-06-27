Nothing reveals Glyph Ringtones: Custom ringtones with Glyph lighting

Nothing

TL;DR Nothing has revealed a Glyph Composer feature.

This is a ringtone maker that syncs with a Nothing Phone’s Glyph lighting.

The feature will be available on both the Phone 1 and Phone 2.

Nothing is gearing up to launch the Nothing Phone 2 next month, and the company is conducting its usual drip feed of teases. Now, the upstart brand has revealed a so-called Glyph Composer feature for the new phone.

The Glyph Composer will allow phone owners to create their own “Glyph Ringtone.” This is effectively a ringtone that syncs with the Glyph lighting on the back of the phone in various ways, akin to phones like the Nokia 3220 in the early 2000s. Check out the official video below for a better idea of how this works.

Nothing is teaming up with music group Swedish House Mafia for a sound pack, so users can craft their own eight to ten-second ringtone based on the group’s sounds. However, it seems like there’ll be more sound packs on offer if you want something different. So there’s still hope if you ever wanted to craft a Funkytown ringtone.

The video above also suggests that the Phone 2 will have smaller individual Glyph lights on the back. This would allow for more granular control of lighting effects.

Thankfully, Nothing confirmed that this new feature will be available on both the Phone 1 and Phone 2 when the latter launches next month.

The Nothing Phone 2 is set to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a 4,700mAh battery, bringing a more powerful experience than last year’s handset. We’re expecting the company to dish out a few more specs ahead of the launch.

