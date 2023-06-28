OnePlus Fold spec leak indicates Samsung might finally have some competition

TL;DR Specifications of the OnePlus Fold have leaked, giving us a fair idea of what to expect from the company’s first foldable.

The OnePlus Fold could launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 67W fast charging.

The camera setup with be headlined by a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP zoom camera.

OnePlus has been working on a foldable for a while now, hoping to turn up the heat against Samsung’s foldables in the global market. We recently looked at what the OnePlus Fold could look like, and now, specifications for the same have leaked, giving us a fair idea of what to expect from OnePlus’s first foldable. Reputed leaker OnLeaks has shared the spec sheet for the OnePlus Fold via MySmartPrice. From the looks of it, the foldable will target the premium segment with top-of-the-line hardware.

The OnePlus Fold is said to come with a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.3-inch AMOLED display on the outside. Both the displays are said to support 120Hz refresh rates, though we presume on our own that there may be differences in their minimum refresh rates as the LTPO tech could differ.

On the inside, the OnePlus Fold could pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC alongside 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The report suggests a 4,800mAh battery on board, with 67W fast charging. There are no mentions of wireless charging, though we cannot rule out the feature until the phone launches.

For its camera setup, the OnePlus Fold could feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto camera sensor. The cover screen is said to feature a 32MP selfie camera, while there could be a 20MP selfie camera above the inner display too.

For the final tidbits around the OnePlus Fold, the foldable will likely include an alert slider and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will likely ship with OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. You can expect to hear more about the device in the coming weeks, as it is rumored to launch in August in the US and other global regions like India.

