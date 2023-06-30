YouTube confirms three-strikes test for ad blocking, here's how it works

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has confirmed that it’s testing a three-strikes policy for users blocking ads.

The company also gave us more details on how this policy will work.

A Redditor recently discovered that YouTube was testing a three-strikes policy for people using ad blockers. This would see video playback blocked for users if they insisted on using ad-blocking software. Now, YouTube has confirmed the test to Android Authority while also shedding more light on the policy.

A YouTube spokesperson confirmed that it was testing the three-strikes rule: We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers The company also gave us a rundown of how the policy works, while noting that “ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service.” For one, it says affected users will receive “repeated notifications” asking them to allow ads on the platform.

“In extreme cases, where viewers continue their use of ad blockers, playback will be temporarily disabled,” the company explains.

Will this policy make you buy YouTube Premium? 5301 votes Yes, it will 4 % No, I'll use other workarounds first 57 % No, I'll just sit through the ads 8 % No, I'll use other platforms 30 %

YouTube says it takes disabling video playback “very seriously,” and will only disable playback after users repeatedly ignore requests to disable adblocking on the platform.

“In cases when viewers feel they have been falsely flagged as using an ad blocker, they can share this feedback by clicking on the link in the prompt.”

