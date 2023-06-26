Pixel 7 and 6 update may be causing severe battery drain and overheating

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 7 and 6 owners are reporting battery drain and overheating issues.

The issues appear to be linked to June’s security patch.

It appears some users have been spared from the problem.

Last week, Google finally released the June security patch for Pixel 7 and 6 devices. While it’s better late than never, it appears the update may be causing issues for some owners.

As spotted by 9to5Google, hundreds of Pixel users have been flocking to a new Reddit thread. The thread is full of reports claiming that both the Pixel 7 and 6 series is experiencing battery drain and overheating issues after updating to the June 2023 security patch. It also adds “The select text option isn’t working and a lot more bugs.”

According to replies, some users are having to plug their phones in multiple times a day. Another user claims that their signal has started to disconnect randomly since the update. While others assert they’re experiencing heating issues along with battery drain.

Although it seems the problem is widespread, not everyone appears to be affected. One user even said, “I got the June update installed last night and now it’s like my battery drain issues are gone.”

At the time of writing, Google has yet to acknowledge an issue with the update. But those having issues may not have to wait long for a fix as Google tends to release monthly updates on the first Monday of the month.

This isn’t the first time an update has caused problems like these this year. Back in May, an update to the Google app also led to battery drain and overheating issues. The company rolled out a fix for the problem soon after admitting there was a problem.

