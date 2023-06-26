Google is (accidentally?) canceling some Pixel Fold pre-orders

Kris Carlon / Android Authority Pixel Fold

TL;DR Google is canceling some Pixel Fold pre-orders, according to user complaints online.

The company is apparently canceling these orders due to payment-related reasons.

Google revealed its Pixel Fold last month, and it’s been accepting pre-orders for its first foldable phone ahead of the June 27 sale date. However, it looks like some preorder customers are in for disappointment.

A user on the GooglePixel subreddit noticed that their Pixel Fold pre-order was canceled. Plenty of other users chimed in to confirm that their orders were canceled as well, with users in the US and UK reporting the problem. The issue also seems to affect Google Store orders rather than orders made via retail and carrier partners.

What’s the reason for the problem? A few comments suggest the issue is payment-related, with Google apparently telling some users that their “payment method couldn’t be verified.”

Some users noted that they had to place their order again, but this resulted in a delayed shipping date. One user also claimed that they seemingly resolved the issue by immediately logging back in and re-confirmed their bank card.

We’ve asked Google representatives for more details regarding the issue and will update the article if/when they get back to us. Are you suffering from this problem? Then give us the details (e.g. country, variant) via the comments below.

Comments