Android TV makes buying, renting movies easier with the new Shop tab (Updated)

Update, June 28, 2023 (04:17 PM ET): We asked Google for clarification about the new Shop tab, and it said that content from other streaming platforms would not be available there. In other words, you’ll only be able to purchase content from Google-owned products. If you were hoping for a place to aggregate all your purchases from various places, this wouldn’t be it.

Original article, June 28, 2023 (12:00 PM ET): Android TV has become a popular choice as a TV OS thanks to its great content recommendations and the ability to get out of the way when serving this content. Google is hoping to streamline content access and discovery further on Android TV by introducing a new Shop tab that will let you buy or rent movies.