Now realme is leaving the German market (Update: Statement)

Update, June 27, 2023 (04:08 AM ET): realme has provided us with a statement reaffirming that they are still available in the German market.

realme is available in German market, and can be purchased from both online and offline. The product software update policy is the same as normal.

As we can see, older realme devices (launched in 2022) continue to be on sale on Amazon.de, although we could not locate Realme’s German website. Realme has a common European landing page, with links to its regional pages for countries like France, Spain, and Italy, but Germany remains curiously missing from this list.

Original article, June 21, 2023 (07:28 AM ET): Finnish equipment supplier Nokia won a significant patent dispute in Germany against OPPO, which forced OPPO and OnePlus to stop selling their smartphones in the German market. Following OPPO’s footsteps came vivo, with the company shuttering its smartphone business in the country for the foreseeable future. Now realme has closed its smartphone business in the country, marking the complete exit of BBK Electronics from Germany.