It's time to say goodbye to this long-running podcast app

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Stitcher is shutting down on August 29.

The podcasting service will no longer be available beyond this date.

SiriusXM, Stitcher’s owner, is due to integrate podcasts into its subscription business.

There is no shortage of podcasting apps, especially now that Spotify and Google Podcasts are part of the field. However, there will soon be one less option for users. Popular app and podcasting service Stitcher is officially shutting down in August.

According to its FAQ page, the move is part of owner SiriusXM’s plan to incorporate podcasts into its larger subscription business. Users are promised an “all-new listening experience later this year” with the service. Notably, Stitcher Premium subscriptions are no longer available, while existing users can request refunds through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Stitcher is behind some of the most-loved podcasts, including LeVar Burton Reads, How Did This Get Made, and Freakonomics Radio. While the app and service won’t be accessible beyond August, there is some good news for the content side of the business. Stitcher’s creative avenues, namely Earwolf and Stitcher Studios, will live on. The podcasts they produce should also be available on other podcasting platforms.

Stitcher has been around since 2008, so it’ll be hard to let go for many. But at least hardcore users will have a few weeks to say goodbye before Stitcher shuts down for good.

Comments