Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Here's how you get $150 off the Razr Plus (2023) on Prime Day
The recently released Motorola Razr Plus (2023) is finally giving the Samsung foldables a run for their money. Understandably, we haven’t seen any deviations from the $1,000 price tag on the new device, but that will change on Amazon Prime Day. If you’re able to score an invite, you can pick it up for just $849.99.
Motorola Razr Plus (2023) for $849.99 ($150 off) with invite
You can request an invite now, and it’s free to do. Prime members will see the option on the product page, which you can find via the widget below. If you’re one of the lucky people chosen, you’ll receive an email on Prime Day inviting you to complete your purchase. You can try Prime for free for 30 days, and starting your free trial now will cover the whole Prime Day period on July 11 and 12.
The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) is noteworthy for its massive 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen — the largest on a foldable phone of its kind — with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 Plus support. The external display now supports full-scale apps, allowing for increased functionality and convenience. Inside, you’re getting a sleek 6.9-inch ultra-thin glass display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The device’s design includes an aircraft-grade aluminum frame and is the thinnest clamshell-style foldable available. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, performance is more than solid, and the 3,800mAh battery can be quickly topped up by 30W TurboPower charging.
Give yourself a shot at this deal via the widget above.