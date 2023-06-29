Here's how you get $150 off the Razr Plus (2023) on Prime Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

You can request an invite now, and it’s free to do. Prime members will see the option on the product page, which you can find via the widget below. If you’re one of the lucky people chosen, you’ll receive an email on Prime Day inviting you to complete your purchase. You can try Prime for free for 30 days, and starting your free trial now will cover the whole Prime Day period on July 11 and 12.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Lightweight, ultra-sleek, and infinitely flexible, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) flips open to reveal a gorgeous display that looks seamless, feels smooth, and shines bright. Also featuring the largest cover screen on a foldable phone of this form factor, the Razr Plus is offering serious competition to its foldable rivals. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 Invite only

The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) is noteworthy for its massive 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen — the largest on a foldable phone of its kind — with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 Plus support. The external display now supports full-scale apps, allowing for increased functionality and convenience. Inside, you’re getting a sleek 6.9-inch ultra-thin glass display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The device’s design includes an aircraft-grade aluminum frame and is the thinnest clamshell-style foldable available. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, performance is more than solid, and the 3,800mAh battery can be quickly topped up by 30W TurboPower charging.

