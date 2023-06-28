Samsung Galaxy S23 FE leaked renders show a phone identical to the Galaxy A54

TL;DR Renders and dimensions of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE have leaked.

These renders showcase a phone that looks very similar to the Galaxy A54 5G.

The Galaxy S23 FE could have better internal specifications than the Galaxy A54 5G.

Unlike the Galaxy S series flagships, Samsung’s Fan Edition devices don’t have a consistent schedule. The series started with the Galaxy S20 FE in 2020, followed by the Galaxy S21 FE in 2022, but no Galaxy S22 FE yet. Samsung seems to be on track to release another FE device by skipping the S22 FE and jumping straight to the 2023 branding. Renders of the Galaxy S23 FE have now leaked, giving us a clear look at the device and indicating that it is indeed on track for a release.

Reputed leaker OnLeaks has shared renders of the Galaxy S23 FE via Smartprix. We see a phone that departs from the design of its predecessor and instead follows closer to the Galaxy S23 flagship from this year.

As is evident, the Galaxy S23 FE looks very similar to the Galaxy S23. The only difference we could discern is the placement of the LED flash, which is level with the top rear camera on the Galaxy S23.

Even on the sides, there does not appear to be much difference. You will notice that the Galaxy S23 FE has a slightly larger bezel. Further, the bottom bezel, the chin, is larger than the other three bezels.

What would set the S23 FE apart from the S-series flagships are its dimensions of 158 x 76.3 x 8.2mm. This makes it roughly the same size as the Galaxy S23 Plus but slightly thicker, as the S23 Plus is 7.6mm thick. Looking closer at those numbers, the Galaxy S23 FE appears to share the same dimensions and designs as the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

OnLeaks has not shared any other details beyond the dimensions and the renders, so we have to take the rest of the specifications with a healthy dose of skepticism. There are rumors of a 6.4-inch display, which would align again with the Galaxy A54 5G.

What could set the Galaxy S23 FE apart from the Galaxy A54 is upgraded internals. The S23 FE would be a pseudo-flagship that could use the Exynos 2200 SoC from the European Galaxy S22 series instead of the Exynos 1380 found in the A54. While the performance on the Exynos 2200 will have higher highs against the Exynos 1380, we remain skeptical of its sustained performance based on past experience with the SoC.

Samsung could target a limited Q3 2023 launch for the Galaxy S23 FE, with a broader rollout in the coming months. We hope to learn more soon.

