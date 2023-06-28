Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro specs leak, reveals faster refresh rate than the 13 Ultra

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak has provided new details on the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro.

The 13T and 13T Pro may have a display with a faster refresh rate than the 13 Ultra.

The phones are rumored to launch on September 1.

The Xiaomi 13 series launched globally on February 26, 2023. The Chinese manufacturer is expected to expand the 13 family with the introduction of the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro later this year. Now a new leak has given us some insight on what to expect from the new additions to the line.

Earlier this week, reputable tipster SnoopyTech took to Twitter to reveal the specs of the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro. According to the leak, both phones could feature a 144Hz CrystalRes AMOLED display, a “leading 4nm SoC,” a 5,000mAh battery, and Leica cameras.

Xiaomi 13T

144Hz CrystalRes AMOLED display

“Flagship 4nm SoC”

5000mAh w 67W

Leica camera

8 GB RAM

256 GB Storage

Black

MIUI 14

September 1st release

£599

Both (13T and Pro) have chargers included. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 26, 2023

If the leak is correct, the displays in these two phones will have a higher refresh rate than the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. In comparison, the 13 Ultra’s display had an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz.

Where the two phones appear to differ is in the charging speed, color, and storage options. The 13T is said to come in black, offer a charging speed of 67W, and have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Whereas the 13T Pro is said to come in Meadow Green, offer 120W charging, and have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

144Hz CrystalRes AMOLED Display

“Leading 4nm SoC”

5000mAh w 120W

Leica camera

12 GB RAM

512GB Storage

Meadow Green

MIUI 14

September 1st release

£799 — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 26, 2023

As for pricing, the leak suggests the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro will sell for £599 and £799, respectively. In US dollars, this would be $756 and $1,008, but these may not be the price points in the US.

Finally, the tipster claims that both handsets are scheduled to launch on September 1. So we may only have to wait about three months to get our hands on Xiaomi’s new hardware.

