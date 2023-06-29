Google has already created a limited edition Pixel Fold and its incredible

Courtney Hill

TL;DR Google has created a limited edition Pixel Fold that celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

This Pixel Fold has gold metallic accents on the sides and camera bar and adds an emblem to the camera bar.

This limited edition version of the Pixel Fold is not available for purchase.

Hip hop arrived on the scene in 1973 with DJ Kool Herc credited as the first to spin the same record on twin turntables, toggling between them to isolate and extend percussion breaks. It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 50 years since the genre’s birth. Google is celebrating this anniversary by releasing a special version of its recently launched Pixel Fold.

Google has started to hand out a special “Hip Hop 50” version of the Pixel Fold to people through its #GiftFromGoogle program. With 400 made in total, the handset is a limited edition device that, unfortunately, is not available for purchase.

The handset itself uses the Obsidian colorway of the Fold, but features gold metallic accents on the sides and the camera bar. Additionally, Google has stamped the camera bar with a Hip Hop 50 emblem.

This limited edition Fold looks rather nice, but what’s included with it is the real attention stealer. A number of people including Courtney Hill on Twitter have shared the contents of the box and it’s pretty impressive.

It appears that Google put the phone in a suitcase record player designed by Victrola. Inside that suitcase sits the phone, a Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, a “It’s all G” chain by Simone I. Smith, and a vinyl box set from Mass Appeal with five 45 RPM records. Of course underneath all of that is a fully working record table.

In addition to the limited edition Pixel Fold, Google is letting everyone take part in the celebration. If you Google hip hop, you’ll notice a bouncing boombox to the right. If you click on it, you’ll see a quick video that dives into one of the most important innovations in hip hop. After the video, you’ll be able to play around with a turntable, mixing and scratching to your heart’s content.

Comments