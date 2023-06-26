Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro might not come with a key head strap

Apple

TL;DR Apple has developed a second head strap for the Vision Pro to help reduce its weight.

Unfortunately, the strap might not come with your $3,500 purchase.

The Vision Pro is Apple’s first foray into the XR headset space, and it isn’t cheap. But it looks like you’re getting an impressive set of features and proper computing capabilities in this pricey package.

However, many Vision Pro testers are finding that the device feels heavy after a few hours of usage, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has claimed in his Power On newsletter.

Apple purportedly has a solution in the form of a second head strap. There’s just one issue, though.

$3,500 might not get you a second strap “But the company is considering selling that strap as an extra accessory rather than including it in the box,” the journalist asserted.

This would be a major disappointment, as you’re paying $3,500 for a headset in the first place and aren’t getting a key accessory. On the flip side, some of you might not have any qualms about paying for the head strap if you’re paying $3,500 for the Vision Pro in the first place.

This wouldn’t be the first time Apple courted controversy with accessories, famously ditching the iPhone charger in 2020. It also removed a bunch of ports from Macbooks, selling dongles to users instead. Still, we hope this second head strap comes at a reasonable price, although that $19 cleaning cloth doesn’t fill us with hope.

Otherwise, Gurman also claimed that Apple is developing several features for a second-generation headset. These second-gen features include showing multiple Mac screens when connected wirelessly (as opposed to just one), multiple Vision Pro users in a Facetime call using personas (as opposed to just one-on-one calls), and expanded fitness capabilities such as Fitness Plus.

