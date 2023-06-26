Smartphones could soon have 24GB of RAM, because reasons

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A trusted leaker has claimed that phones with up to 24GB of RAM are on the way.

It seems like OPPO or OnePlus could offer this phone.

It seems like smartphone brands have largely settled on 8GB to 16GB of RAM in their high-end models, although the REDMAGIC 7 Pro gaming phone tops out at 18GB.

Now, noted tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo that smartphones with up to 24GB of RAM are coming.

The leaker doesn’t note a specific model or brand, but does mention “Oga.” This is reportedly the name of the entity grouping OnePlus, OPPO, and Realme. Lending further credence to this is the mention of Color OS in the post, with the platform powering both OnePlus and OPPO in China. Meanwhile, Realme UI is effectively a slightly modified version of Color OS.

Overkill for smartphones? Nevertheless, we’re not sure why you’d want 24GB of RAM on your smartphone. There are several benefits to having more RAM, such as being able to multitask more apps, having more browser tabs open, enabling more advanced features, and more.

In saying so, today’s brands are still aggressive when it comes to memory management, inevitably killing background apps even though 12GB to 16GB of RAM is available on many flagship phones. Our own testing also found that 8GB to 12GB of RAM was ideal and that 16GB RAM was overkill. So you could argue that phone makers aren’t even making the most of the RAM they already have.

In other words, even if you’ve got a phone with 24GB of RAM, you aren’t likely to see a noticeable difference compared to a phone with 12GB or 16GB of memory.

Comments