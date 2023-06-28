Nokia G42 5G announced: A more repairable smartphone

Supplied by HMD Global

TL;DR HMD Global has launched the Nokia G42 5G smartphone.

The company says it’s a consumer-repairable phone in partnership with iFixit.

Expect the phone to retail for $199 when it goes on sale.

HMD Global launched the Nokia G22 earlier this year, bringing a budget phone that could be repaired by users. Now, the company is continuing this repairable trend with the Nokia G42 5G.

HMD claims that the new phone is the firm’s first consumer-repairable 5G smartphone, and it’s teaming up with iFixit to provide guides and components.

You’ll be able to replace the display, battery, charging port, and back cover, with these parts available via iFixit for the next five years. It’s worth noting that this isn’t a removable battery in the traditional sense, as you’ll still need to use a pick tool to remove the back.

What else are you getting? Aside from the focus on consumer repairs, this is your bog-standard budget Nokia phone for the most part. Expect a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, 4GB to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD screen (with Gorilla Glass 3), and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired charging speeds. Thankfully, the handset is also equipped with an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

The Nokia G42 5G serves up a modest triple rear camera system, featuring a 50MP main camera and a pair of 2MP sensors (macro and depth). An 8MP camera is available on the front for selfies and video calls.

Other notable specs include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC support, and OZO 3D audio for capture and playback.

Nokia G42 5G price and availability

This latest Nokia handset will be available in Europe, the US, and the UK. The device will come in So Purple and So Grey color options.

HMD says the main 6GB/128GB model will be available for $199, €249, and £199. There’s also a 4GB/128GB model in some European countries, but we don’t have pricing details for this variant.

