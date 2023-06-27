Galaxy Buds 3 may be a no show at Samsung's July Unpacked event

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Earlier this month, Samsung announced it would hold its second Unpacked event of the year in late July. It’s expected that the company will reveal a variety of gadgets like its next Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones. But it looks like the Galaxy Buds 3 may not be included in its announcements.

Leaks and rumors indicated that we could see the next generation of the Galaxy Buds at Samsung’s next Unpacked showcase. But reputable leaker SnoopyTech suggests this may not be the case. According to the tipster, the Korean tech giant has sent over information about the Galaxy Tab S9 and its foldable phones to retailers and carriers, but it hasn’t done the same for any audio products.

Samsung sent out information about upcoming Tablets (Tab S9) and foldable Smartphones (Z5) to Retailers and Carriers, but not about upcoming Audio products. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 26, 2023

Samsung often sends product information to its partners before an announcement to give them time to prepare. Which almost guarantees that the Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 will be at the event. At the same time, if Samsung didn’t provide any audio product information, that would suggest the company isn’t planning to reveal the Galaxy Buds 3 yet.

Whatever the case is, the potential of seeing the earbuds at Unpacked seems to be in serious doubt now. Given that the Buds portfolio is still small compared to other offerings, it’s difficult to nail down a release pattern. The previous generation launched in August 2021, so it’s possible Samsung could be aiming for August this year.

