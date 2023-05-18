ASUS Zenfone 10: Everything we know so far

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

ASUS last launched a flagship phone — the Zenfone 9 — in July 2022. It is rumored that the company is now preparing to launch the Zenfone 10. While the new ASUS phone might be a few months away, rumors about it are already circling the techverse. Will the new Zenfone retain its predecessor’s small phone form factor? Will ASUS rework its software update commitment and align it more with what current flagships offer? Will the phone be as affordable as its previous versions? Here’s everything you need to know about the ASUS Zenfone 10.

Will there be an ASUS Zenfone 10?

All signs point to a yes. There is a new Zenfone in the works, as per rumors. It’s no surprise the company is launching another flagship this year. It has consistently launched flagship Android phones with premium Qualcomm 8 series processors since the Zenfone 3 series came out all the way back in 2016. So there’s no reason to doubt that the Zenfone 10 wouldn’t come out this year unless the company unexpectedly drops the shutter on it. From what we hear, that’s not going to happen.

What is the ASUS Zenfone 10 release date?

ASUS Zenfone 6 — May 16, 2019

— May 16, 2019 ASUS Zenfone 7 — August 26, 2020

— August 26, 2020 ASUS Zenfone 8 — May 13, 2021

— May 13, 2021 ASUS Zenfone 9 — July 28, 2022 ASUS has been all over the place with new Zenfone launches. The previous four iterations of the phones have released anywhere between May and August. An extensive leak from PriceBaba claims that the Zenfone 10 is set to debut in the fourth quarter of this year. That means you can expect the phone to launch sometime between September and December, which would represent the latest launch of a Zenfone yet. Hopefully, this leak is incorrect, and we’ll see it earlier.

What features and specs will the ASUS Zenfone 10 have?

The same PriceBaba report also outed several specifications of the ASUS Zenfone 10. Here’s what we have on the phone right now.

Display and design It doesn’t look like ASUS will stick to the compact 5.9-inch size of the Zenfone 9 and the Zenfone 8 before it. The aforementioned leak revealed that the Zenfone 10 would be fitted with a screen that’s even bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S23.

If the information is correct, the phone will get a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There are no render leaks to show what the phone will look like this time around. However, ASUS is expected to stick with a few staples from previous generations of Zenfones, such as an IP68 rating and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Specs and features

Rumored Zenfone 10 specs include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. ASUS always uses Qualcomm’s top-tier SoCs on its flagships, so this is no surprise.

We hear the phone will pack 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage. Last year’s Zenfone also had an 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, which could also be the case this year. However, storage on the Zenfone 9 topped out at 256GB, which means the Zenfone 10 could get a bump up this year, at least at the top end.

The phone was spotted in the online database of Geekbench. Test results showed that it got a single-core score of 2,008 and a multi-core score of 5,454. However, the device was running on pre-release software.

The battery and wired charging specs are also reportedly getting a boost. The Zenfone 10 is supposedly equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast wired charging, up from the 4,300mAh battery and 30W charging on the Zenfone 9.

We hope ASUS catches up with other Android brands as far as software updates go.

In the photography department, leakers expect the Zenfone 10 to get a 200MP camera. In contrast, the Zenfone 9 featured a 50MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide camera at the back. We’re unsure if ASUS is increasing the number of cameras on the phone this year. It would be nice to see a dedicated telephoto shooter in the mix, though. The 3x and 8x digital zoom levels on the Zenfone 9 really didn’t cut the mustard.

Lastly, the leaked information suggests the Zenfone 10 will pack Android 13 at launch. We hope ASUS catches up with the update commitments of other Android brands by offering at least three years of software support to the phone. The previous Zenfones have been marred by just two years of Android upgrades and a measly two years of security patches. So a better update deal would undoubtedly be one of the most welcoming upgrades ASUS has to offer.

What will the ASUS Zenfone 10 price be?

There is no word on the Zenfone 10 price. The Zenfone 9 came in at $799 for the base version and went all the way up to $899 for the 16GB RAM variant. We could see ASUS follow a similar pricing strategy this year.

Have any Zenfone 10 leaks to share with us? Send us a tip, and we’ll be sure to check it out.

