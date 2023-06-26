Feast your eyes on new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 renders and specs

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Z Fold 4 (unfolded)

TL;DR Newly leaked Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders show the phones in all their glory.

The render leaks are accompanied by spec leaks, largely in line with what we’ve seen in the past.

There is a possibility that Samsung may have some more exclusive colors reserved for its own website.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July. If you can’t wait to see what’s in store from the South Korean company, we have freshly leaked renders that show both the foldables in several colors and angles. They come along with leaked specifications, giving us a complete look at the device.

Leaker SnoopyTech posted a cryptic tweet in binary, which, when solved a few times, points to leaked specs and renders of the new foldables.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is shown off in Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black colors, though we presume there will be some exclusive colors reserved for Samsung’s own website.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is shown in Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite colors. These renders give us a comprehensive look at the phones.

As mentioned, we also have specifications from the same leak.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Displays

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Exterior:

- 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

- 2,316 x 904 px

- 48Hz to 120Hz



Interior:

- 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED

- 2,176 x 1,812 px

- 1Hz to 120Hz

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Exterior:

- 3.4-inch

- 748x720

- Allows you to quickly check notifications, start and pause music, take selfies with the rear cameras, use the screen as a viewfinder and much more



Interior:

- 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED

- 2,640 x 1,080

- 425 ppi

- 1Hz to 120 Hz

SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM and Storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 12GB + 256GB;

12GB + 512GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 8GB + 256GB;

8GB + 512GB

No expandable storage

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 4,400mAh

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 3,700mAh

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Exterior rear:

- 50MP, f/1.8

- 12MP, f/2.2, ultra-wide

- 12MP, f/2.2, telephoto



Exterior front:

- 10MP, f/2.2



Interior:

- 4MP, f/1, Under-display camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Exterior rear:

- 12MP, f/1.8

- 12MP, f/2.2, ultra-wide



Interior:

- 10MP, f/2.4

IP Rating

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 IPX8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 IPX8

Ports and Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 USB-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Dual-SIM slot with nanoSIM and/or eSIM card support

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 USB-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, Dual-SIM (nanoSIM and eSIM support)

Software

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - 154.9mm x 67.1mm x 13.4mm

- 253g

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - 85.1mm x 71.9mm x 15.1mm

- 187g

Colors

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Phantom Black, Cream, Icy Blue

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Lavender, Mint, Cream, Graphite



With this, we now have a complete idea of what to expect for Samsung’s main foldable launch in the coming weeks.

Previous leaks have suggested that we might see a bump up to an IP58 rating, but this round of leaks sticks with the IPX8 rating from the predecessors.

So the biggest change on the big foldable will be the jump to the new chip and the fact that it folds flat shut. For the smaller foldable, the biggest attraction is the significantly bigger cover screen that will let you do more without needing to open the phone completely.

