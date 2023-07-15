The Weekly Authority: 💲Pixel 8 price hike deets leak

Smartprix

Xiaomi: The Xiaomi Pad 6 has launched in Europe after its previous China-only launch, but no Pro version in Europe just yet.

Weekly Wonder Imagine being able to control your computer with your thoughts. It might sound like something from a sci-fi movie, but mind-reading tech is already here (h/t The Hustle). Brain computer interfaces (BCIs) connect your brain to external tech using a wearable device or a brain implant.

Until recently, the tech was mostly used to solve issues such as helping people with paralysis communicate, but a new wave of start-ups is changing that. The BCIs of the future will be able to read your mind and mold your behavior, all while you sit on your couch, and the market is expected to reach $5.34B by 2030.

We already saw Elon Musk’s Neuralink make headlines after securing FDA approval to begin human trials for its surgically placed brain implants.

Musk claims Neuralink could have therapeutic purposes, such as treating depression, but also hopes that one day it could be used to connect our minds with computers.

Meta is also working on a BCI to tackle paralysis, and Mark Zuckerberg hopes the tech will later allow the public to use their minds to control digital devices.

Other companies have been working on projects for years, such as Neurable, a company making BCI-run headphones that help boost focus, Mindmaze, which creates neurotherapeutics for a range of issues from strokes to Alzheimer’s, and Kernel, a company creating wearable tech for “neuroscience as a service.”

Then there are the researchers and scientists studying how BCIs could change our future.

At the Neuro-Machine Interaction Lab, research lab director Dr. Marvin Andujar is experimenting with brain drone racing, where you can race drones using just your mind. One day, this could enable those with disabilities to compete against able-bodied people.

BCIs in the future Of course, there are ethical concerns to consider, but as BCIs become more mainstream, how will they change the way we live?

Neuromarketing could convince you to purchase products based on predicted brain activity.

Employers could use this tech to promote mindfulness at work.

Even Mercedes Benz is getting in on the trend, with its recent post about how this tech could one day improve your driving experience. Food for thought, indeed.

Tech Calendar July 26: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked @ 7 AM ET(Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked @ 7 AM ET(Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5) August: Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch October 24-26: Snapdragon Summit 2023 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?)

Tech Tweet of the Week

Twitter / David Holtz

Something extra: This is an interesting read from The Hustle about the economics of weather modification.

Until next week, have a great one!

Paula Beaton, Copyeditor.

