Android 14 beta 4 is here, likely the final beta before the stable launch

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has launched Android 14 beta 4.

The release is likely the last before the stable launch, which should come in August.

Notably, the Android 14 Easter egg appears in this release for the first time.

Google has been keeping a tight schedule with beta releases for Android 14, the 2023 version of the world’s largest operating system. Now, we can add another notch with the launch of the fourth beta.

Android 14 beta 4 is available now for all supported Pixel devices. To be clear, that’s every Pixel device launched after (and including) the Pixel 4a 5G. And yes, that includes — for the first time — the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. If you have one of these supported Pixels, you can install the fourth beta using our guide to installing Android 14.

However, you don’t have long to wait if you are uncomfortable being on a beta launch. According to the Android 14 schedule, Google is on track to launch the stable version of the operating system in August. That means this will likely be the final beta, although it is possible we could see an Android 14 beta 4.1 launch in the next few weeks.

What’s new in Android 14 beta 4 The most notable new addition to Android 14 with this release is the introduction of the Android 14 Easter egg, as first spotted by Mishaal Rahman. You can access this on a phone running the latest beta by navigating to Settings > About Phone > Android version and then repeatedly tapping on the version number until the Easter egg appears.

The Easter egg shows the Android 14 logo floating in space, and then a galaxy navigation system begins. You can move around space, likely passing celestial bodies as you go.

Outside of that, the other changes appear to be relatively minor. There have been some formatting changes and plenty of bug fixes. However, Android 14 reached platform stability previously, so we already know most of the new features on the way.

It is possible, though, that Google is saving some heavy-hitter features exclusive to Pixel phones. If so, we’d learn about those when the operating system reaches stability.

Stay tuned for more content covering the new launch as we dive in and discover what’s new!

