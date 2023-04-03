Nothing Phone 2: Everything we know so far

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Update: April 3, 2023 (06:00 PM ET): We have updated the Nothing Phone 2 hub to include a model number sighting on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The Nothing Phone 1 was one of the most unique smartphones we saw in 2022. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei started Nothing with the goal of breathing some new life into the stagnant mobile market. Now that the company has declared its intentions with the Phone 1, what can we expect from the Nothing Phone 2?

In this rumor round-up, we’ll review everything we know about the Phone 2. We’ll also discuss some things we can glean not from rumors but from Nothing’s short history, the Phone 1, and things Carl Pei has said.

Will there be a Nothing Phone 2?

Carl Pei has confirmed that there will be a follow-up to the Phone 1, and it will be called the Phone 2. We know this from a tweet Pei posted in December 2022. Unfortunately, that tweet’s main purpose was to shoot down the idea that there would be a Phone 2 in the near future. Pei explained that Phone 1 remains the brand’s main focus, at least for now.

However, Pei later confirmed on January 30 that the Phone 2 is coming in 2023. He held back on most specifics of the phone, but we are certain there will be a Phone 1 follow-up this year.

When will the Nothing Phone 2 release date be?

Nothing Phone 1: July 12, 2022 As mentioned in the previous section, we are not certain when a new phone from Nothing could land. We only know that Pei plans to release the device sometime in late 2023. But the handset did make an appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the model number AIN065. So a launch could be imminent, but it’s still unknown exactly when.

However, we can look at the brief history of Nothing and get an idea of what we could possibly expect. In late February 2022, Pei brought a Nothing Phone 1 prototype to Mobile World Congress (MWC). He was spotted showing this prototype to Qualcomm’s CEO. Sadly, we didn’t see a Nothing Phone 2 prototype at this year’s MWC.

There's not much to go on for the Phone 2 so far, but we expect a repeat of the Nothing Phone 1's strategy.

In March 2022, Pei announced the Phone 1 by telling us its name and teasing its design and some of its features. Nothing then spent the next few months slowly doling out information on the phone until it finally formally launched the device on July 12.

It is very possible and likely that we would see Nothing repeat this strategy for the Phone 2 this year.

Will you be able to buy the Nothing Phone 2 in the US? While Pei didn’t 100% confirm a US launch for the Phone 2, he did say it’s the company’s “number one priority.” We know that he has been in talks with US carriers. We also know that the Phone 1 has a temporary beta program for US-based buyers. Therefore, it is incredibly likely the Phone 2 would see a launch in the United States. It might not be sold at carriers or even see full support on all carriers, but we’d be surprised if it weren’t at least available for US shipments.

What features and specs will the Nothing Phone 2 have?

The Nothing Phone 1 has a distinct look that immediately sets it apart from any competitors. This is thanks mostly to “The Glyph” — the lights on the back of the phone. We don’t know much about the Nothing Phone 2, but we can be assured that it will also have The Glyph.

The Glyph could see some changes, however. It’s possible Nothing could make the lights brighter or more power-efficient. They could have new capabilities, too. One thing The Glyph almost certainly won’t have, though, is RGB lighting (the Phone 1 is only capable of producing white light from The Glyph). Although RGB would be an obvious upgrade for the Nothing Phone 2, Pei has continuously shot down this idea, even going so far as to describe it as “cringe.”

As for the internals of the phone, we expect some upgrades here. Pei confirmed that Phone 2 would be a “more premium” experience over the Phone 1. While that’s vague, it strongly suggests some beefed-up internals for the 2023 smartphone. While at MWC 2023, Nothing did confirm that it would use a Snapdragon 8 series processor for the Phone 2, but didn’t specify if the chip would be a 8 Gen 1, 8 Plus Gen 1, or 8 Gen 2. Later, a Qualcomm executive accidentally said that the chipset would be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, although the post was later edited to remove this information. As such, it’s a good bet the Nothing Phone 2 could have the 8 Plus Gen 1 on board.

Sources close to MySmartPrice are claiming that Nothing’s next phone could have at least 12GB of RAM, support for virtual RAM borrowed from 256GB of internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The rumor also suggests it could get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Finally, we know that Nothing is now running its software efforts in-house. As such, Nothing could stick with its original software update promise, which is three Android upgrades and four years of security patches. There may also be some ecosystem-exclusive perks for other Nothing products like the Nothing Ear 2 buds, though this is something the brand has been hesitant to do so far.

What will the Nothing Phone 2 price be?

The Nothing Phone 1 is a budget phone. It starts at just £399 / €469, which equates to around $500. As mentioned earlier, we do not expect Nothing to suddenly jump up to the premium tier for the Nothing Phone 2. But with a Snapdragon 8 series chip, it will most likely increase in price to some extent.

However, do keep in mind that Carl Pei started OnePlus. That company’s early strategy was to release a phone that made almost no money in an effort to build a fan base and then slowly increase the price for its future models. We would be incredibly surprised if Pei doesn’t repeat this strategy with Nothing since he’s already cribbing heavily from the OnePlus playbook. Pei has already admitted that the Phone 1 is being sold with almost no profit margin, which can’t continue forever. In other words, you can go ahead and plan for the Phone 2 to be at least slightly more expensive than the Phone 1. Have any Nothing Phone 2 leaks to share with us? Send us a tip, and we’ll be sure to check it out.

