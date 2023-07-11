Shut up and take my money! Samsung's best mid-range phone is now $100 off.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is perhaps one of the best non-flagship phones of this year. For a mid-range device, the phone packs a Galaxy S23-like design, a fluid display that’s great with colors, a very good primary camera, reliable battery life, and Samsung’s excellent update 4-year commitment. What else could one ask for in a phone?

Thanks to Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day sale event, the Galaxy A54 5G, which usually goes for around $449.99, is now down to $349.99. That’s $100 off what was already a great price for the phone. And if you start your 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, you’ll be ready to take full advantage.

If you’re curious about the specs, know that you’re getting some of the best hardware money can buy in the mid-range segment. The phone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core processor, 6/8GB RAM, up to 256GB expandable internal storage, a juicy 5,000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, and IP67 water and dust protection. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 32MP sensor. Still unsure about the Galaxy A54 5G? You can read our full review of the phone here.

