Xiaomi Pad 6 goes global with a big spec-sheet and small price

Update: July 9, 2023 (11:35 PM ET): Xiaomi has launched the Pad 6 tablet in Europe at a very attractive price. The tablet is now available in the region in three color options: Gravity Gray, Gold, and Mist Blue. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version starts from €399 (~$437), the 8GB+128GB option comes at €429 (~$469), and the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at €449 (~$491). You can read more about the Xiaomi Pad 6 in the original article below. Unfortunately, Xiaomi hasn’t launched the Pad 6 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip in Europe.

Original article: April 18, 2023 (9:15 AM ET): Xiaomi has offered its Pad tablets for years now, being among the best Android tablets on the market. Now, the company has announced the Xiaomi Pad 6 series in China, marking the latest entry in its long-running series.