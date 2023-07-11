These epic Roku deals start from just $19, and you don't even need Prime

Roku’s best streaming hardware is on sale today, and while it might be Prime-adjacent, you don’t need a subscription to the Amazon service to capitalize on these offers. There’s over 30% off many of the top Roku streaming devices on Amazon right now, dropping many of the products to their best price ever.

The Roku Express (2022) is the cheapest way into the Roku ecosystem, and it just got even more affordable with a price drop to only $19 today ( $11 off ). The ultra-compact set-top box offers dual-band Wi-Fi and improved internal storage compared to previous models. It supports streaming services and the Roku Channel, providing many free live TV options. The device has a maximum streaming quality of 1080p, is compatible with Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay for screen mirroring, and works with Google Home and Apple HomeKit for voice control.

Many other streaming devices and audio options are subject to similar discounts. Here are the highlights of the Roku deals:

It’s great that these deals don’t require you to have a Prime membership, but it also means that we can’t say if the offers will still be available tomorrow. The button below takes you to the full lineup.