US approves Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal, UK agrees to renegotiate

After a week of testimony, Microsoft just got its biggest win of the year. Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley has sided with the tech giant and is allowing Microsoft to close its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

According to Tom Warren of The Verge, Judge Corley has submitted her ruling today. The judge has reportedly denied the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) request for a preliminary injunction. In her decision, Judge Corley states:

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision has been described as the largest in tech history. It deserves scrutiny. That scrutiny has paid off: Microsoft has committed in writing, in public, and in court to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years on parity with Xbox. It made an agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. And it entered several agreements to for the first time bring Activision’s content to several cloud gaming services. This Court’s responsibility in this case is narrow. It is to decide if, notwithstanding these current circumstances, the merger should be halted—perhaps even terminated—pending resolution of the FTC administrative action. For the reasons explained, the Court finds the FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition. To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content. The motion for a preliminary injunction is therefore DENIED.

In summary, the judge sided with Microsoft keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years with parity to the Xbox. One of Sony’s complaints was that Microsoft could prioritize the Xbox version of the game. The decision also acknowledges Microsoft’s cloud gaming and Nintendo Switch agreements.