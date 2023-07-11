This Prime Day deal knocks $700 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4

It’s been almost a year since Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the tech giant is getting ready to launch its next-generation foldables soon. With Amazon Prime Day 2023 chugging full steam ahead right now is a great time to jump on the foldable bandwagon.

Both the Fold 4 and Flip 4 are heavily discounted today and tomorrow. But to take advantage of the sale, you have to have a Prime membership. So if you’re not a member, don’t forget to sign up, the first 30 days are free, and you can cancel at any time.

The biggest deal between both handsets is the Z Fold 4, which has gone from $1,799.99 to $1,099.99. If you pick up the book-style foldable, you’ll end up saving a whopping $700, which is about 39% off. This is the biggest discount we’ve soon on the premier foldable device by a country mile. The Flip 4 has also been slashed from $999.99 to $849.99 — a 15% savings.

In our reviews, we gave both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 4.5 stars out of 5. Samsung didn’t reinvent the wheel with this generation, but they did refine the devices, making much-needed improvements such as a better camera, larger battery, and an improved software experience.