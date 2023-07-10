Want to give YouTube Premium a piece of your mind? Now's your chance.

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR A new official poll is open for you to voice your YouTube Premium complaints.

The poll has four main options: download errors, still seeing ads, limited plan options, and bad recommendations.

You can pick one choice, but you can also voice more detailed complaints in the thread.

If you haven’t heard, Google really, really wants you to sign up for YouTube Premium. The company makes direct requests to users constantly and is even toying with the idea of forcing Adblock users to either sign up or stop seeing YouTube videos at all.

Of course, lots of users just don’t want to sign up. One possible reason to avoid it is that they have heard the gripes of current users. Well, Google is open to hearing those YouTube Premium complaints right now. The company has opened an official complaints poll on Twitter.

As of right now, you have four choices in the poll: download errors, still seeing ads, limited plan options, and bad recommendations. Since this is a Twitter poll, you can only make one choice. At the time of publishing, “bad recommendations” was in the lead, with 37.5% of the vote.

Keep in mind, though, that you are not limited by this YouTube Premium complaints poll. The tweet encourages users to give “any other feedback & feature requests” in the thread under the poll. So feel free to head there and let the YouTube team know how you feel if you have any strong feelings about the Premium service.

Comments