The 32 best Hindi movies on Netflix you should check out

Netflix has a fairly large library of Hindi movies. However, most Hindi movies on Netflix belong to this decade, and it’ll be hard for you to come across extremely old, classic titles from the golden era. That said, the streaming platform has done an excellent job of accumulating some lesser-known but brilliant independent and original Hindi films. You will also find several Hindi box-office hits and timeless titles that never get too old to revisit. So here’s a list of the 32 best Hindi movies on Netflix: ones that you might have missed but ought to watch and some that could do with a rewatch.

The 32 best Hindi movies on Netflix:

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list of the best Hindi movies on Netflix regularly as new ones are announced, added, or removed.

Chopsticks (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Sachin Yardi

Sachin Yardi Main cast: Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar, Vijay Raaz

Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar, Vijay Raaz Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 6.5 – IMDB / 17% – Rotten Tomatoes Chopsticks is a feel-good Hindi movie on Netflix starring Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar. Deol plays a con man named Artist who is well-versed in the underbelly of Mumbai. Palkar dons the role of Nirma, an introverted and under-confident girl. Their worlds clash when Nirma’s car gets stolen, and someone refers her to Artist for help in retrieving it. As the duo begins their hunt for the vehicle, they start admiring each other’s contrasting personalities.

Rajma Chawal (2018)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 129 minutes

129 minutes Director: Leena Yadav

Leena Yadav Main cast: Rishi Kapoor, Anirudh Tanwar, Amyra Dastur

Rishi Kapoor, Anirudh Tanwar, Amyra Dastur Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 5.7 – IMDB / 60% – Rotten Tomatoes Named after the most popular North Indian meal, Rajma Chawal is a comedy film starring Rishi Kapoor, Anirudh Tanwar, and Amyra Dastur. The Netflix movie explores a father-son relationship after the death of the matriarch in the family. Raj Mathur (Kapoor) and his son Kabir (Tanwar) move to their old family home after the death of Kabir’s mother. The youngster resents his father for the move and denies his friend request on Facebook. To keep in communication with his son, Raj decides to pose as Tara (Dastur) and starts speaking to his son through the fake account. What follows is a series of hilarious and heartwarming events.

Lust Stories (2018)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar

Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar Main cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte Genre: Comedy/anthology

Comedy/anthology Ratings: 6.4 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes Lust Stories is a Netflix original Hindi movie that features four different stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. It also has a stellar cast, with the likes of Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, and Sanjay Kapoor appearing in separate stories. The movie explores the themes of love, lust, loss, and taboo relationships.

Soni (2018)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Ivan Ayr

Ivan Ayr Main cast: Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saloni Batra, Mohinder Gujral

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saloni Batra, Mohinder Gujral Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 7.1 – IMDB / 88% – Rotten Tomatoes Soni is an original Hindi movie on Netflix that revolves around the life of a young policewoman in Delhi. Together, she and her superintendent, Kalpana, take on a growing crisis of violent crimes against women in the city. However, their partnership suffers a blow when Soni is transferred for alleged misconduct on duty. Her estranged husband also comes back to add to her problems. The film was very well received by critics for the performances of the two lead characters as well as for its commendable direction.

Guilty (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 119 minutes

119 minutes Director: Ruchi Narain

Ruchi Narain Main cast: Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada

Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 5.4 – IMDB / 60% – Rotten Tomatoes Guilty is a Netflix original Hindi movie and an edge-of-your-seat thriller that revolves around the crime of rape. A tight-knit group of college friends is left in disarray when one of them is accused of raping a common acquaintance. The group refuses to believe that their friend could commit such a crime, but the plot twists when his girlfriend starts recalling details about the incident that she thought she had forgotten.

Music Teacher (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 101 minutes

101 minutes Director: Sarthak Dasgupta

Sarthak Dasgupta Main cast: Manav Kaul, Amrita Bagchi, Divya Dutta

Manav Kaul, Amrita Bagchi, Divya Dutta Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 6.2 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes This Hindi movie is a heartwarming story about an emotionally troubled music teacher who gets a chance to come to terms with his bitterness toward an estranged student and lover, now a renowned celebrity singer. He vows to get back everything he lost in the past, risking all his achievements of the present day and ignoring the advances of his neighbor, who happens to appreciate his talents more than anyone ever did. A brilliantly directed film, Music Teacher is definitely worth your attention and time, not only for its unique subject but also for its tremendous performances.

Bulbul (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 94 minutes

94 minutes Director: Anvita Dutt Guptan

Anvita Dutt Guptan Main cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose

Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose Genre: Period drama/thriller/fantasy

Period drama/thriller/fantasy Ratings: 6.5 – IMDB / 83% – Rotten Tomatoes This period drama on Netflix is a slow-burn tale of revenge. It tells the story of a girl named Bulbul (Tripti Dimri) who is married off as a child to a grown man (Rahul Bose) from a wealthy Bengali family. While growing up, she forms a close bond with her husband’s youngest brother (Avinash Tiwary), who is also a child. Years go by, and one day, out of jealousy, Bulbul’s husband beats her and renders her incapacitated. While recouping from her wounds, Bulbul is raped and killed by her husband’s mentally challenged twin brother. But curiously, she comes back to life, more powerful and confident than ever. One by one, she starts taking revenge on the culprits and also those who seek to harm other women and children. They say, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” and you get to see this in action in Bulbul.

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 110 minutes

110 minutes Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary Main cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale

Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale Genre: Drama/anthology

Drama/anthology Ratings: 5.5 – IMDB / 55% – Rotten Tomatoes Three stories interconnect in the buzzing city as characters seek out love and connections around them. Directed by three different filmmakers — Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari — the different segments explore the complexities of love, longing, connection, and loss in unique ways. Ankahi Kahaniya stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale.

Kaali Khuhi (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: Terrie Samundra

Terrie Samundra Main cast: Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, Sanjeeda Sheikh

Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, Sanjeeda Sheikh Genre: Horror

Horror Ratings: 3.6 – IMDB / 56% – Rotten Tomatoes This chilling Netflix original horror film tells the story of a haunted village. In Kaali Kuuhi, a 10-year-old girl has to face off with a vengeful spirit that has cursed her village. The village’s dark history of female infanticide adds a complex layer to the spirit’s actions, but the girl must nonetheless keep her family safe. The film is directed by Terrie Samundra, written by Terrie Samundra and David Walter Lech, and stars Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora, and Satyadeep Mishra.

Torbaaz (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 133 minutes

133 minutes Director: Girish Malik

Girish Malik Main cast: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev

Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev Genre: Thriller/action/drama

Thriller/action/drama Ratings: 5.1 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes In a refugee camp in Afghanistan, a former army doctor who lost his wife and son in a bombing teaches local kids to play cricket. Set against war and the training of children as suicide bombers, this action thriller stars Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, and Rahul Dev. Torbaaz tackles ongoing conflicts and the concept of martyrs in times of war.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 114 minutes

114 minutes Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Main cast: Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash

Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 5.7 – IMDB / 54% – Rotten Tomatoes What will you do if the kitchen sink pipe in your house starts spouting bundles of cash? That’s exactly what happens to a low-income family of three living in Mumbai. Sarita Pillai and Sushant Pillai are a married couple and are trying to make ends meet when one night, Sarita discovers wads of cash emerging from a choked drain under her kitchen sink. Since she works in a bank, she slowly starts replacing the mysterious bills with legitimate cash from the bank. Little does she know that democratization is on the horizon and her scheme is soon going to fall apart.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 95 minutes

95 minutes Director: Renuka Shahane

Renuka Shahane Main cast: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar

Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 6.2 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes A Netflix original Hindi movie, Tribhanga boasts a stellar cast, including Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar. It’s the story of a dysfunctional family and three generations of women. The plot of the film revolves around a self-made single mom (Kajol) and her strained relationship with her estranged mother (Azmi), as well as complications with her own daughter (Palkar).

Pagglait (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Runtime: 115 minutes

115 minutes Director: Umesh Bist

Umesh Bist Main cast: Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana

Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 6.9 – IMDB / 69% – Rotten Tomatoes A newly married woman loses her husband in a tragic, untimely incident. Dependent on him and his middle-income family, she slowly comes to terms with her departed spouse’s hidden secrets, discovering her self-worth in the process. The film perfectly captures a typical orthodox Hindu family in grief, and its nuanced approach to relationships and perfectly delivered performance makes it a delight to watch.

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 142 minutes

142 minutes Director: Neeraj Ghaywan, Raj Mehta, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan

Neeraj Ghaywan, Raj Mehta, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan Main cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan Genre: Drama/anthology

Drama/anthology Ratings: 6.7 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes Produced by Karan Johar, Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four stories that delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The Netflix movie explores jealousy, entitlement, prejudices, and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of relationships. Each story promises to take you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what’s right and what’s wrong.

Skater Girl (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 109 minutes

109 minutes Director: Manjari Makijany

Manjari Makijany Main cast: Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Amy Maghera, Shafin Patel

Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Amy Maghera, Shafin Patel Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 6.6 – IMDB / 89% – Rotten Tomatoes This is the heartwarming and inspiring story of a young girl from rural Rajasthan who discovers her passion for skateboarding. She fights against all odds and social norms to achieve her dreams. The Hindi film is full of great performances, especially from newcomer Rachel Sanchita Gupta. If you’re looking for something to uplift your mood, you should give this title a watch.

Haseen Dillruba (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 135 minutes

135 minutes Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew Main cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane Genre: Romance/thriller

Romance/thriller Ratings: 6.9 – IMDB / 58% – Rotten Tomatoes This Netflix thriller tells the story of a couple who, after an arranged marriage, find it hard to find their spark. However, when the woman takes on a lover, things spiral out of control, and she finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Starring Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu, the movie will keep you engrossed right up till the end. However, the very absurd and over-the-top ending might end up disappointing some viewers. Nevertheless, it’s a fun watch for when you have some time to kill.

Milestone (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Ivan Ayr

Ivan Ayr Main cast: Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Mohinder Gujral

Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Mohinder Gujral Genre: Dramas

Dramas Ratings: 6.6 – IMDB / 85% – Rotten Tomatoes This indie film on Netflix tells the solemn tale of a bereaved, middle-aged truck driver named Ghalib, who is coping with the consequences of a personal tragedy. Since he’s aging, he’s also facing the threat of losing his job to a younger recruit. The movie brilliantly captures the struggles of the labor class and Ghalib’s bleak existence. The events in the story come together as Ghalib’s truck touches 500,000 km — a record at his company.

Garbage (2018)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 109 minutes

109 minutes Director: Qaushiq Mukherjee

Qaushiq Mukherjee Main cast: Tanmay Dhanania, Trimala Adhikari, Satarupa Das

Tanmay Dhanania, Trimala Adhikari, Satarupa Das Genre: Thriller/drama

Thriller/drama Ratings: 3.8 – IMDB / 60% – Rotten Tomatoes A product of Director Qaushiq Mukherjee’s (more popularly known as Q) imagination, Garbage is a dark and twisted, yet important narrative about how Indian society treats women. The story revolves around two main characters — a young woman who finds herself in a precarious position after her sex tape leaks on the internet and a taxi driver who secretly imprisons a tribal woman. The two characters cross paths in the beach city of Goa, and the film juxtapositions their respective lives, leading viewers into a place of uncomfortable realizations.

Game Over (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Ashwin Saravanan Main cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini, Parvathi T

Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini, Parvathi T Genre: Drama/thriller

Drama/thriller Ratings: 6.9 – IMDB / 64% – Rotten Tomatoes Game Over was originally shot in Tamil and Telugu but was also dubbed in Hindi by Netflix. The psychological thriller casts Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Pannu plays a wheelchair-bound woman who has Nyctophobia (fear of darkness). She’s also dealing with post-traumatic stress and keeps reliving a violent incident from her past. Her worst fears are realized when a gang of intruders invades her home. However, something sinister is brewing as she keeps waking up in the same spot after being murdered multiple by her home invaders.

Article 15 (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 125 minutes

125 minutes Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Main cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa

Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes Another grim tale based on caste discrimination in rural India, Article 15 is the story of a police officer (Ayushmann Khurrana) who wants to break prejudiced perceptions in a village community. He is stationed at Laalgaon village, where he comes across a strange case of missing girls. He soon discovers that the village cops are hand-in-glove with a rich and influential local family to suppress the investigation.

Dev.D (2009)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 136 minutes

136 minutes Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Main cast: Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, Kalki Koechlin

Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, Kalki Koechlin Genre: Drama/romance

Drama/romance Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes This Hindi movie is Anurag Kashyap’s modern take on the classic Bengali romance novel Devdas. Abhay Deol plays the scorned lover who was barred from marrying the love of his life Paro (Mahi Gill). Dejected, he takes to alcohol and womanizing. That’s when he meets Chanda (Kalki Koechlin), a student turned sex worker. Dev.D is still highly regarded for its outstanding music and screenplay. It’s definitely one to save for that rewatch list.

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 137 minutes

137 minutes Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra Main cast: Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan

Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan Genre: Drama/romance/comedy

Drama/romance/comedy Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes Kapoor & Sons is one of the most mature movies in Indian cinema. The story revolves around the messed-up family dynamics of the Kapoor family, a mixed bag of individuals who struggle with their own identities and that of other members of their clan. The plot of the Hindi movie revolves around two estranged brothers who return to their hometown to their dysfunctional family after their grandfather takes ill. Things become complicated as the two discover hidden secrets about each other and their parents. The cast of the film includes big Bollywood names like Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Fawad Khan. All their performances are nothing short of commendable and earnest, and the movie is a breath of fresh air in a film industry full of run-of-the-mill song-and-dance productions.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 154 minutes

154 minutes Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Main cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar

Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar Genre: Romance/drama/comedy

Romance/drama/comedy Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes If the phrase “You Only Live Once” was a movie, then Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) embodies it perfectly. One of the best Hindi movies to date, ZNMD tells the story of three friends who embark on a holiday adventure before one of them takes the marital plunge. Embroiled in their mundane lives, the three have forgotten what it’s like to really enjoy the smaller moments of life. Theirs is a journey of self-discovery and of self-realization, one that not many people get to experience in their lifetime. Watching ZNMD will make you reflect on your own decisions and what it means to have a life beyond the obvious rigmarole of work and family. The star cast of the movie is also top-notch, including Hritik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, with cameos from Kalki Koechlin, Katrina Kaif, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Talvar (2015)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 132 minutes

132 minutes Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Main cast: Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi

Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi Genre: Drama/thriller

Drama/thriller Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Based on a true story, Talvar is a Hindi movie that chronicles the infamous and puzzling murder of 13-year-old Arushi Talwar. The teenager was gruesomely killed under mysterious circumstances, after which her parents became the primary suspects in the case. Who is right, and who is actually responsible? Was the case handled properly by the authorities? Watch the movie and find out.

Badla (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 117 minutes

117 minutes Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Main cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh Genre: Drama/thriller

Drama/thriller Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / 63% – Rotten Tomatoes Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu, and Amrita Singh, Badla is a Hindi thriller on Netflix that’s sure to hold your attention right till the very end. A young woman (Pannu) gets caught in a web of accusations surrounding the mysterious death of her lover. She hires a renowned lawyer (Bachchan) to help her maneuver her legal troubles, but little does she know that the lawyer has his own personal agenda of revenge against her.

Is Love Enough? Sir (2018)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Rohena Gera

Rohena Gera Main cast: Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber, Geetanjali Kulkarni

Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber, Geetanjali Kulkarni Genre: Romance/drama

Romance/drama Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / 83% – Rotten Tomatoes A forbidden love story, Is Love Enough? Sir beautifully explores India’s deeply rooted class divide, placing it among the best Hindi movies on Netflix. A wealthy, single man named Ashwin falls for his live-in domestic help Ratna after she pulls him out of his emotional dump with her pleasing personality and hopeful outlook toward life. However, their relationship is one that society would frown upon, and Ratna knows this all too well. Ashwin, on the other hand, rejects societal prejudice and pursues Ratna despite their overwhelming differences.

Badhai Do (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 147 minutes

147 minutes Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Harshavardhan Kulkarni Main cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa Genre: Drama/romance

Drama/romance Ratings: 7 – IMDB / 94% – Rotten Tomatoes If you’re looking to while away some time and see two talented actors in entertaining roles, you might want to check out Badhai Do. It tells the story of a gay cop (Rajkummar Rao) and a lesbian physical education teacher (Bhumi Pednekar) who get married to fool their respective parents into thinking they are heterosexual. To circumvent societal pressure, the couple decides to stay together while pursuing real relationships in secret. What follows is a comic chain of events that ultimately leads to the families finding out the truth.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 153 minutes

153 minutes Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Main cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes This movie represents perhaps one of the best performances by Alia Bhatt. The film is based on the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” written by S. Hussain Zaidi. It follows the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, a prostitute and madam of a brothel in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. She worked a lot for the benefit of the sex workers in the area and lobbied for their right to work. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is a treat for the eyes, as is the case with most of Bhansali’s work. The movie takes many creative liberties with the actual life story of Gangubai, but those don’t hurt the overall plot. If you didn’t catch this film in the theater, you must take the opportunity to stream it on Netflix.

Darlings (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 134 minutes

134 minutes Director: Jasmeet K. Reen

Jasmeet K. Reen Main cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma Genre: Comedy/drama

Comedy/drama Ratings: 6.5 – IMDB / 74% – Rotten Tomatoes Another brilliant title on the list — Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma in a twisted tale of domestic abuse. Varma plays an alcoholic who beats up his wife (Bhatt) after drinking every night. After one such beating, she suffers a big loss and decides to treat her husband the same miserable way he treated her. What ensues is a dark yet comic tale of revenge that’s definitely worth your time.

Monica, O My Darling (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 130 minutes

130 minutes Director: Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala Main cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte Genre: Crime/comedy/thriller

Crime/comedy/thriller Ratings: 7.4 – IMDB / 80% – Rotten Tomatoes A highly entertaining comic thriller, Monica, O My Darling is directed by Vasan Bala and stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Qureshi brilliantly portrays the central character, Monica, a CEO’s secretary who is having multiple affairs with men working in the company. When she starts blackmailing three of those men for money, they hatch a plan to kill her. However, doing away with Monica proves to be an effort, and their plot sets off a hilarious chain of events that ultimately lead to total chaos and a police investigation.

RRR (Hindi) (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 185 minutes

185 minutes Director: S. S. Rajamouli

S. S. Rajamouli Main cast: NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn

NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn Genre: Action/drama

Action/drama Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 95% – Rotten Tomatoes Originally a Telugu movie, the Golden Globe-winning blockbuster RRR is available to watch in Hindi on Netflix. A little bit over the top, but absolutely engaging film is set in the time of the British rule in India. Packed with action, it tells the story of an unlikely friendship, the struggle for freedom, and a kidnapping. Trust me, it’s worth a watch even if you’re not a fan of dubbed films.

Qala (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 119 minutes

119 minutes Director: Anvita Dutt Guptan

Anvita Dutt Guptan Main cast: Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan

Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 7.2 – IMDB / 80% – Rotten Tomatoes A visually stunning psychological drama, Qala tells the story of the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother. The film’s events transpire between Himachal Pradesh and Calcutta. It has been revered by critics for its scenic cinematography and explosive performances of the primary characters. The films is even known for its captivating music. It’s one of the best Hindi movies on Netflix.

