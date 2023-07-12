Netflix announces new feature for victims of password-sharing crackdown

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now transfer your Netflix profile to any account.

The Profile Transfer feature on Netflix no longer requires a new account.

The new feature especially benefits those affected by the platform’s new account-sharing restrictions.

Netflix has announced a new Profile Transfer feature for those who might have fallen victim to the platform’s recent password-sharing crackdown. Users can now transfer their Netflix profiles to an existing account instead of requiring a new account.

So if you are reviving an old Netflix account because you were booted out of your friend’s account when the password-sharing restrictions came into effect, you can now transfer all your profile information to that old account. You can even transfer your profile to someone else’s account if you don’t have an old account to go back to.

This latest feature is an addition to the previously announced Proile Transfer feature that lets users move to a new account with all of their profile information. The only difference is that now, you can move your profile to any Netflix account.

The information that will move with your Netflix profile includes your personalized recommendations, viewing history, watchlist, saved games, and other settings.

To transfer a profile, go to the “Transfer Profile” option when you hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage — then follow the on-screen instructions.

Comments