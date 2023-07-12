Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 prices leak: A price hike could be on the cards

Samsung

TL;DR European prices for Samsung’s upcoming foldables have leaked.

It looks like we could see a significant price hike for the Z Fold 5 in particular.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also be more expensive than its predecessor.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 on July 26 at its Unpacked event, but we’ve seen a torrent of leaks already. Now, it looks like European pricing may have leaked, and we could be in for a price increase.

French outlet Dealabs reports (h/t: 9to5Google) that the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 will set you back €1,199 (~$1,323) in the country, while the 512GB model will cost €1,339 (~$1,477).

There’s no word on pricing for a 128GB model, but the 256GB and 512GB models would be €50 and €60 more expensive respectively than the equivalent Galaxy Z Flip 4 models were at launch.

A bigger price hike for Fold 5? Meanwhile, the outlet adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could start at €1,899 (~$2,095) in the market for the 256GB variant. That’s €100 more than the Z Fold 4’s launch price in Europe. Otherwise, the 512GB variant is tipped to launch at €2,039 (~$2,249), while the 1TB model will purportedly cost €2,279 (~$2,514). Both of these prices are €120 more than the 512GB and 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch prices in Europe.

It’s worth noting that this is the apparent pricing for France, so other European countries could see different prices. But this still suggests that we could be in for a price hike of some kind in Europe at the very least. It wouldn’t be a surprise as Samsung hiked the price of the Galaxy S23 series around the world earlier this year, with the exception of the US.

