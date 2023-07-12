OnePlus 12 leaked renders reveal a big camera upgrade

TL;DR Renders of the OnePlus 12 have leaked, showing off a test prototype of the 2024 flagship.

While the design language appears to be the same, the biggest change visible is the periscope zoom camera on the back of the phone. On the front, the selfie camera is now centered.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in China in December 2023, with a global launch in early 2024.

OnePlus put together a beautiful phone in the form of the OnePlus 11, with a great combination of specifications and design. We’re now looking forward to the OnePlus 12, which is expected to build upon the foundation set by the OnePlus 11 and improve some key specifications. Renders of the OnePlus 12 have now leaked, which corroborates one of the prime upgrades that we expect on OnePlus’s 2024 flagship.

Prolific leaker OnLeaks has shared renders of the OnePlus 12 (via Smartprix). These show off the upcoming flagship in all its glory.

Note that these aren’t the usual CAD renders that OnLeaks often shares but are renders made on the basis of real-life images of a testing prototype. As such, there’s a chance that OnePlus has made multiple prototypes for the OnePlus 12 with different designs, and they end up choosing a different design at the end.

From these renders, we can see that the OnePlus 12 largely retains the design language of the OnePlus 11. The biggest change visible is in the camera island, where we can spot a periscope zoom camera in addition to the usual primary and ultrawide cameras. This lines up well with previous spec leaks that mentioned a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP periscope zoom camera on the OnePlus 12.

Compared to the OnePlus 11, these renders of the OnePlus 12 suggest that the LED flash will be shifted outside of the camera island, presumably due to space constraints from the periscope zoom lens.

Another noticeable change is that the front camera will be centered instead of being in the top left corner. The leak also mentions slimmer bezels on the new phone.

Other rumored specifications of the OnePlus 12 include a 6.7-inch QHD OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 100W wired charging. The device is expected to make its debut in China in December, with a global launch expected in early 2024.

