Nothing Phone 2 durability test shows you only have some things to fear

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 2 came out strong in the popular JerryRigEverything durability test.

The bend test was a bit concerning, but the phone managed to remain intact.

Minor scratches and burns should not be a problem for the Phone 2. However, it’s got minimal protection against water and dust.

The Nothing Phone 2 has gone through YouTuber Zack Nelson’s (JerryRigEverything) famous durability test and came out with flying colors. Funnily enough, Nelson has decided to post a silent video titled “I have Nothing 2 say.”

The YouTuber put the Nothing Phone 2 through his standard array of tortures, including a scratch test, burn test, and a bend test. Turns out, the new Nothing flagship is a pretty sturdy device, just like its predecessor.

The Nothing Phone 2’s Corning Gorilla Glass front and back held their own in the scratch tests. The screen starts showing some scratches at level six of the Mohs Hardness Scale, which is pretty standard for a Gorilla Glass-covered display. The front-facing punch hole camera is also protected by the glass, and so are the primary cameras and flash at the back. The fingerprint sensor also impressively works as intended, even after getting severely scratched.

The OLED screen of the Nothing Phone 2 fared decently under a lighter flame. You can see that it gains a white spot where the fire hits but recovers quickly with no functional damage.

The bend test is where things get a little scary. There’s a concerning flex when the Nothing Phone 2 is bent from the front. There’s even some separation along the antenna lines. Thankfully, the phone holds strong and doesn’t fall apart or break. In fact, it seems to work just fine, even after that little bit of separation.

Meanwhile, the Phone 2’s IP54 rating may not do much for you if you happen to drop it in the pool or take it to a sandy beach. It offers minimal protection against water and dust, unlike the IP68 rating that you find on most premium flagship phones. So make sure you don’t get too adventurous with your Nothing Phone 2, especially when it comes to water exposure.

