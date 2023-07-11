Record-low price on the Scribe headlines the Prime Day Kindle deals

It’s unsurprising that some of the biggest Prime Day deals are on Amazon’s own products, but it’s no bad thing. The devices that were already budget-friendly are getting some big discounts for Prime members, including up to 38% off the Kindle range . This drops many of the e-readers below their previous lowest prices.

The stand-out deal is probably on the Kindle Scribe , which is reduced from its retail price of $340 down to just $254.99 . The Scribe is the latest device out of the Kindle stable and comes with a battery-free pen so that you can take notes, make lists, and annotate PDFs. The large and pleasing-on-the-eye e-ink display offers a paper-like writing experience, and battery life is fantastic. If you’ve been waiting for a break on the somewhat pricey Kindle model, this is your chance.

Whatever your budget, one of the Kind Prime Day deals will be for you. Here are more highlights of the sale:

The 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime that’s on offer will let you take full advantage of these offers without forking out any more cash. The button below takes you to the full roundup of the deals. You can find many more top offers on our main Prime Day deals hub.