Google TV gets over 80,000 free movies and TV shows with The Roku Channel

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Roku Channel is now available on Google TV and Android TV devices.

It offers over 80,000 free movies and TV shows.

It also offers access to over 350 free linear TV channels for news, sports, entertainment, and more.

Owners of Google TV devices or other Android TV OS devices can now watch free movies and TV shows thanks to The Roku Channel. It houses a library of over 80,000 free titles as well as exclusive Roku Originals like WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, Die Hart, and The Great American Baking Show.

You can also access over 350 free live linear television channels offering news, sports, entertainment, Spanish language programming, and more.

You can download The Roku Channel on your Google TV or Android TV device through the Google Play Store. The best part is that it doesn’t require any subscription or sign-ups. You can simply start streaming right after downloading the app. That said, The Roku Channel does give you the option to add premium subscriptions to content from Starz, AMC Plus, MGM Plus, and more. We’re unclear if this option will be available on Android and Google TV devices since they are unavailable on other smart TV platforms.

The Roku Channel has a reach of over 100 million people, as per the company. Until now, it was only available on Roku TVs, Samsung TVs, and Amazon Fire TVs. However, it’s also available as a website and Android and iOS mobile app.

