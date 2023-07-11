Samsung improves image quality, fixes errors in Expert RAW update

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new update has arrived for Samsung’s Expert RAW camera app.

The update claims to improve image quality and fix errors.

Images now appear less saturated.

Expert RAW, which is supported by some of the best camera phones, is an advanced camera app from Samsung that gives smartphone users all the controls they could want to tweak their pictures to perfection. But like any other app, it needs updates. The latest update rolled out earlier this week to a select few, but is now widely available.

The new update brings the version number to 2.0.10.6. The changelog says that the update improves image quality and fixes errors. However, the changelog doesn’t expand upon what errors were fixed or how the image quality was improved.

According to SamMobile, it appears that images taken with Expert RAW are now less saturated than before. It’s unclear if Samsung made any changes to the image quality other than this.

If you haven’t updated the app and like how your photos currently look, you’ll still likely want to update the app. Since Expert RAW offers a variety of controls to adjust different aspects of your image, which include saturation, you should still be able to get the look you want despite the change. Even if that’s not enough, you can still use your phone’s own image editing tools.

To download the update, all you have to do is visit the Galaxy Store and hit the update button. Keep in mind that the update may not be out for everyone just yet and you’ll need a phone that supports the app (most Galaxy phones launched after 2020 support it). If you’re not seeing the update yet, you’ll just need to wait and come back later.

