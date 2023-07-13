OnePlus's first foldable phone has its launch date leaked

TL;DR A leak has revealed that OnePlus’s foldable phone will be called the OnePlus Open.

The leak also claims that the launch will happen on August 29.

OnePlus has reportedly secured trademarks for several other names.

It’s an open secret that OnePlus has been working on a foldable phone. In the last few months, we’ve seen a handful of renders of the device and learned a few details. The latest leak may have given us an official launch date for the book-style foldable.

Well-known leaker Max Jambor claims that OnePlus’s first foldable phone will launch on August 29. An event is expected to be held in New York to celebrate the launch.

An earlier report from Yogesh Brar also mentioned there would be a launch event in New York on the same month. However, Brar claimed the launch would happen in the first half of August.

Also, thanks to Jambor, we know that OnePlus plans on naming its upcoming device the OnePlus Open. It was speculated that the company would name its handset the OnePlus V Fold, following in line with naming conventions for similar devices. Jambor also discovered that OnePlus had secured trademarks for several other names like Prime, Wing, Peak, and Edge. But it appears to have stuck with Open.

Although the phone won’t use the Fold title, it’s possible the OS could. Just last week, tipster SnoopyTech tweeted that the OnePlus Open would run on a special version of OxygenOS called OxygenOS Fold. As the name suggests, this software would be tailored for the Open’s foldable form factor.

Leaks have also suggested that the phone could have a 7.8-inch foldable inner display, a 6.3-inch outer display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 48MP main and ultrawide camera, 64MP telephoto camera, and a 4,800mAh battery.

