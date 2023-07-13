Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus leaked renders showcase Samsung's cheaper tablet

TL;DR Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus have leaked.

These renders show off a design inspired by the leaked Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, with a simplistic front and back.

All eyes are on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, which is expected to launch during the Samsung Unpacked event later this month. The Tab S9 series is expected to be Samsung’s flagship tablet lineup, with purported top-of-the-line specifications across different screen sizes. But what about consumers on a budget? Samsung seems to have a different product for them, as renders have leaked of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

Prolific leaker OnLeaks has leaked the renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus (via Wolfoftablet).

The Tab S9 FE Plus has a modest appearance up front, very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. We see thin bezels all around and a selfie camera on the longer side of the tablet, along with the power button and volume rocker. The device is said to measure 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.54 mm, with a 12.4-inch display.

The back of the device is equally modest, with dual rear cameras. The LED flash is curiously missing, though.

Where the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus appears to have an indent for accommodating an S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus just has an accent color. It is not immediately clear if the tablet will support an S Pen, though not supporting it would be a missed opportunity for competing against devices like the Xiaomi Pad 6.

We do see connector pins on one end, which could point to support for keyboard accessories.

We see similar antenna lines going through the top and bottom of the device. The overall shape of the tablet is very sharp and boxy, with the only curves present in the corners. All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus shares a lot of its design language with the leaked Galaxy Tab S9 Plus.

We do not know if there is a vanilla variant as well. The leak also mentions purported specifications, but we wouldn’t read too much into them. The credible parts of the leak are the dimensions, the display diagonal, and the renders.

It remains to be seen what is the fate of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A-series if the company is dipping into the FE branding for a cheaper tablet. The Galaxy Tab A8 and its predecessors and variants have been appreciated for being some of the only viable choices in the Android tablet segment, and it would be a shame not to see follow-ups.

