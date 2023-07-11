Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

There are unprecedented prices from Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more.
Amazon Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived. Along with Black Friday, this is one of the biggest sales events of the year and your chance to score huge savings on many of the best devices on the market. Everything from smartphones to coat hangers will be on sale, and you’ll find all of the best promotions on Amazon. But we know that you may not have time to peruse the thousands of offers available, so we’ve rounded up what we consider to be the best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023. 

One of the quirks of Prime Day is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to unlock many of the deals. If you’re not already signed up, you might well be eligible to get a free 30-day trial. This lets you take advantage of all the top Prime Day deals, enjoy some of the other perks of Prime membership, and cancel before the trial period ends.

The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

While thousands of deals dropped today, some are much better than others. We’ll keep it short and focus on the best discounts on the most desirable devices in the following four categories:

Keep an eye on our homepage, too, as we’ll be firing out announcements of all the best Prime Day 2023 offers we find throughout the two-day sale.

Smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro in Amazon Prime Day 2023
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

A new smartphone is one of the biggest purchases that many people make, and Prime Day is the ideal day to make it. With discounts on almost all the flagship phones from the top brands landing today, it’s a great chance to pick up an unlocked phone from the online marketplace instead of committing to a long carrier contract in order to save.

Here are the picks from the smartphone deals today.

Headphones and earbuds

Wireless earbuds OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds Pro Apple AirPods Pro 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro 2
Lily Katz / Android Authority

The advances made in headphones technology in recent years are matched only by the markup in retail prices on the audio tech. With some of the top headphones on the market retailing at as much as $400, a Prime Day deal on your next cans or buds is not to be sniffed at.

Here are our highlights of the many deals available today in this category:

Tablets

google pixel tablet apple ipad air front 2
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Tablets are powerful enough to replace your laptop in the modern era, and we want to ensure that you know the best markdowns you can enjoy this Prime Day period. We’ve got a number of nice tablet deals to peruse, including some of the best devices from Apple and Samsung 

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

A Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8 in Amazon Prime Day 2023
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Completing your ecosystem purchases, Prime Day is a great time to pick up a stylish smartwatch or fitness tracker and make the most of your summer. Here are some of the best smartwatch deals we’ve spotted so far.

Those are our favorite Prime Day 2023 deals for now but head back to this page through the sale as we pick up on the biggest tech offers as they drop.

