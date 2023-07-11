Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived. Along with Black Friday, this is one of the biggest sales events of the year and your chance to score huge savings on many of the best devices on the market. Everything from smartphones to coat hangers will be on sale, and you’ll find all of the best promotions on Amazon. But we know that you may not have time to peruse the thousands of offers available, so we’ve rounded up what we consider to be the best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

One of the quirks of Prime Day is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to unlock many of the deals. If you’re not already signed up, you might well be eligible to get a free 30-day trial. This lets you take advantage of all the top Prime Day deals, enjoy some of the other perks of Prime membership, and cancel before the trial period ends.

The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023 While thousands of deals dropped today, some are much better than others. We’ll keep it short and focus on the best discounts on the most desirable devices in the following four categories: Smartphones

Headphones and earbuds

Tablets

Smartwatches and fitness trackers Keep an eye on our homepage, too, as we’ll be firing out announcements of all the best Prime Day 2023 offers we find throughout the two-day sale.

Smartphone deals

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

A new smartphone is one of the biggest purchases that many people make, and Prime Day is the ideal day to make it. With discounts on almost all the flagship phones from the top brands landing today, it’s a great chance to pick up an unlocked phone from the online marketplace instead of committing to a long carrier contract in order to save.

Headphones and earbuds

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The advances made in headphones technology in recent years are matched only by the markup in retail prices on the audio tech. With some of the top headphones on the market retailing at as much as $400, a Prime Day deal on your next cans or buds is not to be sniffed at.

Tablets

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Comments