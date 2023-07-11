Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived. Along with Black Friday, this is one of the biggest sales events of the year and your chance to score huge savings on many of the best devices on the market. Everything from smartphones to coat hangers will be on sale, and you’ll find all of the best promotions on Amazon. But we know that you may not have time to peruse the thousands of offers available, so we’ve rounded up what we consider to be the best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
One of the quirks of Prime Day is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to unlock many of the deals. If you’re not already signed up, you might well be eligible to get a free 30-day trial. This lets you take advantage of all the top Prime Day deals, enjoy some of the other perks of Prime membership, and cancel before the trial period ends.
The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023
While thousands of deals dropped today, some are much better than others. We’ll keep it short and focus on the best discounts on the most desirable devices in the following four categories:
Keep an eye on our homepage, too, as we’ll be firing out announcements of all the best Prime Day 2023 offers we find throughout the two-day sale.
Smartphone deals
A new smartphone is one of the biggest purchases that many people make, and Prime Day is the ideal day to make it. With discounts on almost all the flagship phones from the top brands landing today, it’s a great chance to pick up an unlocked phone from the online marketplace instead of committing to a long carrier contract in order to save.
Here are the picks from the smartphone deals today.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 for $599.99 ($200 off)
- Pixel 6a for $249
- Pixel 7 for $499 ($100 off)
- Pixel 7 Pro for $749 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $949.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,099.99 ($700 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $349.99 ($100 off)
- Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for $849.99 ($150 off)
- Moto G 5G 2022 for $189.99 ($210 off)
- Google Pixel 7a for $449 ($50 off)
- OnePlus 11 for $679.99 ($120 off)
- TCL 40XL for $125.99 ($74 off)
- Motorola Moto G 5G for $189.99 ($210 off)
- Motorola Edge Plus 2023 for $699.99 ($100 off)
- Motorola Moto G Power 2023 for $249.99 ($50 off)
Headphones and earbuds
The advances made in headphones technology in recent years are matched only by the markup in retail prices on the audio tech. With some of the top headphones on the market retailing at as much as $400, a Prime Day deal on your next cans or buds is not to be sniffed at.
Here are our highlights of the many deals available today in this category:
- Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) for $149.99 ($19 off)
- Bose Headphones 700 for $299 ($80 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 for $199 ($130 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $249 ($50 off)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $132.99 ($66 off)
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for $129.99 ($50 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328 ($72 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 for $198 ($82 off)
- Beats Studio Buds Plus for $149.99 ($20 off)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for $79.99 ($90 off)
Tablets
Tablets are powerful enough to replace your laptop in the modern era, and we want to ensure that you know the best markdowns you can enjoy this Prime Day period. We’ve got a number of nice tablet deals to peruse, including some of the best devices from Apple and Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128GB) for $179.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tablet S8 (128GB) for $499.99 ($200 off)
- Apple iPad (10th Gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi) for $379 ($70 off)
- Apple iPad (9th Gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi) for $249 ($80 off)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $149.99 ($80 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $54.99 ($45 off)
- ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop Tablet for $999.99 ($300 off)
- Kindle (2022) with ads for $65 ($35 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $75 ($75 off)
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
Completing your ecosystem purchases, Prime Day is a great time to pick up a stylish smartwatch or fitness tracker and make the most of your summer. Here are some of the best smartwatch deals we’ve spotted so far.
- Google Pixel Watch (GPS) for $250 ($100 off)
- Garmin Venu 2 for $249.99 ($150 off)
- Fitbit Charge 5 for $99.95 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Versa 4 for $139.95 ($60 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition for $159.99 ($120 off)
- Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm, GPS) for $199 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) for $299 ($100 off)
- Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra for $199.99 ($100 off)
- Amazfit Band 7 for $38 ($12 off)
Those are our favorite Prime Day 2023 deals for now but head back to this page through the sale as we pick up on the biggest tech offers as they drop.