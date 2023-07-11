Make your phone look like Nothing with these new Something (Dark) skins

TL;DR Accessory company Dbrand has revealed a variety of skins and cases unashamedly copied from Nothing.

These are dark versions of the company’s previous Nothing-inspired skins and cases launched last year.

Nothing is set to launch the Phone 2 later today, and the new handset will maintain that distinctive transparent look along with Glyph lighting. What if you like that aesthetic but don’t want to buy an all-new smartphone?

Fortunately, accessory maker Dbrand has announced a range of Something (Dark) skins and phone cases. The company is unabashedly copying Nothing with these skins and cases, featuring transparent-style dark designs and faux Glyph light strips, adding that these accessories are “better than Nothing.”

“Some might accuse us of theft. Here’s our counter: we stole nothing,” Dbrand explains. The company adds that it’s “uniquely qualified to rip off an industrial design” and “creatively reinterpret” it for other devices.

The skins are available for Apple’s iPhone 13 series and later, a variety of MacBooks, the Google Pixel 6 line and newer, and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra and later. Meanwhile, the cases are available for all the aforementioned devices bar the MacBooks, of course.

This isn’t the first time Dbrand has offered these Nothing-inspired skins and cases, as the company did the same for the Phone 1 launch. But this is the first time we see these skins and cases in a dark option. Nevertheless, you can hit the button below to buy them if you like the idea of these new accessories.

Comments