Galaxy S24 Ultra could finally catch up to fast-charging phones from 2020

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus will get a battery and charging upgrade.

A new battery design could ensure that the next-gen Samsung flagships go up to 65W wired charging speeds.

The standard Galaxy S24 may not enjoy these benefits.

When it comes to fast-charging phones, Samsung isn’t the fastest kid on the block by a long shot. The Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra find themselves restricted to 45W wired charging in a day and age where we have 240W super-fast charging phones on the market. Agreed that the latter might not be the norm or the need of the hour, but Samsung could definitely do with a charging upgrade for its flagships. If a fresh rumor is to be believed, that upgrade might come as soon as next year.

According to Twitter tipster RGcloudS, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus will feature a stacked battery design similar to what’s used in electric vehicles. The development of the new batteries is on track, as per the tipster, who also suggests that the design would allow for faster 65W wired charging on the phones.

RGcloudS

Now, 65W charging isn’t novel by any means. We’ve seen it on multiple phones till now, including the OnePlus 8T that launched all the way back in 2020. However, the stacked battery design can have several advantages over the winding process used in current smartphone batteries. It can increase the energy density, allowing manufacturers to increase the battery capacity without needing more space inside a phone. It can also increase the battery cycle life and improve performance while decreasing production costs for companies.

The rumor is particularly interesting because this isn’t the first we’re hearing of it. The Elec previously reported about Samsung’s growing interest in exploring stacked batteries for smartphones last year.

RGcloudS claims the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus will feature 5,000mAh batteries, but the Ultra will get additional cooling tech for added stability.

Sadly, the tipster says that the standard Galaxy S24 might not benefit from the new stacked battery tech. We might see it stick to 25W charging for yet another year or get an upgrade to Samsung’s existing 45W charging tech.

All said and done, we would advise you to treat the leak with skepticism. The source is someone we haven’t relied upon a lot in the past, so we can’t be too confident of the information they’ve presented.

Comments