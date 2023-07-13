Samsung could be testing ChatGPT integration for its own browser (APK teardown)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Code within the Samsung Internet Browser app suggests Samsung could integrate ChatGPT into the browser.

ChatGPT integration could be part of the experimental Labs feature set.

Samsung has been looking at ways to bring AI to its smartphones. Reports earlier in the year mentioned how Samsung caused panic at Google simply because it was looking to switch from Google Search to Microsoft Bing for its AI features. Later on, Samsung ditched the idea and stuck with Google Search. However, it seems the company still hopes to bring AI to its customers in some format, as we’ve found clues that point towards ChatGPT integration within the Samsung Internet Browser app.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Samsung Internet Browser v22.0.0.54 includes code that suggests that Samsung is looking to integrate ChatGPT within the browser in some form.

Code Copy Text <string name="pref_chatgpt_enable">Enable ChatGpt</string> <string name="pref_chatgpt_lab_title">Test ChatGPT</string> <string name="pref_chatgpt_model">ChatGpt Model</string> <string name="pref_chatgpt_query">Query For Summarizing</string> <string name="pref_chatgpt_query_other_message">Enter chatGPT query to test</string> <string name="pref_chatgpt_title">ChatGpt Settings</string>

The strings suggest that ChatGPT integration within the Samsung Internet Browser could be an experimental Labs feature. We presume the browser could make it easy for users to run queries on ChatGPT without needing to navigate to the ChatGPT website. There is a ChatGPT settings placeholder and another one for selecting the ChatGPT model.

Unfortunately, we could not locate further functions within the app just yet. So it remains to be seen just exactly would this be different from simply visiting ChatGPT through the browser. Possibly, we speculate that users could invoke ChatGPT on existing web pages to generate a summary of the page, which could become a good highlight feature for the browser.

The ChatGPT integration is not currently live within the Samsung Internet Browser app. There are third-party plugins available for the browser that bring over ChatGPT access and functionality, but they cannot be equated to a first-party integration.

We reached out to Samsung to inquire about this information but did not hear back before publishing. We will update this article if we receive a reply.

Note that the Samsung Internet Browser is preloaded onto Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

