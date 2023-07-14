This 10.9-inch tab is expected to join Samsung's Fan Edition revival this year

OnLeaks/MediaPeanut

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE have leaked.

The 10.9-inch tablet is expected to launch on July 26 alongside Samsung’s new foldable phones.

Samsung hasn’t released a new Fan Edition device after releasing the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Tab S7 FE in 2022. But all that’s about to change at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked launch event. Leaks about the Galaxy Tab S9 series have been coming in pretty much on a daily basis. We can now fully expect Samsung to launch FE variants of its flagship tablets on July 26. Yesterday, we saw the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus appear in leaked renders, and today, tipster OnLeaks (via MediaPeanut) has outed images of its younger cousin, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

The standard FE model of the Galaxy Tab S9 is said to feature a 10.9-inch display as opposed to the 12.4-inch screen on the Plus variant. This means that the Tab S9 FE would share the same screen size as the base variant of the Galaxy Tab S9. Although, we doubt this will be an OLED panel.

Overall, the design of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE matches that of other tablets in the series. You get a boxy shape and bezels all around the display. The slate is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a smart connector to possibly attach a keyboard. It has a dual-speaker system and a single camera at the back, as opposed to the dual cameras we saw on the leaked Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t go into much detail about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s specs.

