How to use Facebook: Everything you need to know

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Facebook has stood at the forefront of the social media space since its inception in 2004. With nearly three billion monthly active users, Facebook’s collective user base is more populous than some countries. If you’re new to the platform and need a launching pad to get started, you’re in luck. Welcome to our basic beginner’s guide on how to use Facebook.

What is Facebook — and how does it work?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’ve traversed the world wide web within the last ten years, you’re likely familiar with Facebook — or at least the concept of it. With three billion monthly active users, Facebook is one of the most highly influential institutions to occupy the digital space.

Facebook is the largest online social network, followed by YouTube. It acts as a search engine for finding people, a space for groups to gather, a way for organizations and brands to promote their offerings, and more. Anyone can create a free profile, business page, or group, and invite others to follow their page or friend them.

In general, Facebook facilitates faster online communication.

Scandals and data breaches Facebook encourages people to document their whole life on the site. This can include status updates, photos, location check-ins, logging into other websites with the Facebook ID, sharing links, and more. This data can be sold to third parties that want to advertise and take advantage of the platform’s widespread publicity.

In all of this, it’s hard not to be wary of scandals like the Cambridge Audio Analytica data breach. These scandals have led to increased Congressional oversight in Washington, DC, with many politicians calling for Facebook to be broken up.

Meta

The company also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, and all three platforms were recently brought together under the rebranded Meta.

How do I start an account on Facebook?

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

It’s very easy to get started. Go to facebook.com, click the green Create New Account button, and enter your details. Fake names and fake details are officially prohibited, but on the other hand, you aren’t required to fork over any formal identification. Remember that your friends and family can’t find you if you call yourself Mickey Mouse or Jessica Rabbit.

Setting up your Facebook profile

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Once the account is set up, it’s time to start dressing up your profile. If you click on the camera icon in the profile image area, you can upload your Facebook profile picture. You can also upload a cover image to go above it. Adding your own visuals will help others recognize and find you — after all, there are likely other accounts with the same name as you. To distinguish yourself, adding photos will help greatly.

Now click Edit profile and enter as many details as you feel comfortable revealing. You can choose the privacy levels for each piece of information by clicking the globe icon next to it. However, remember that Facebook can still see private information! Only people outside Facebook can’t see private information.

Finding and adding friends

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Once you’ve got your profile set up, you can start looking for your family, friends, and colleagues. After all, Facebook is pointless if you don’t have a network to talk to. It’s straightforward to find and add friends on Facebook, and don’t worry if you send friend requests to the wrong people. You can easily withdraw the request, or unfriend them and forget all about them.

If you decide you don’t want anyone outside your circle of Facebook friends to know who your other friends are, you can easily hide the list.

How do I start posting on Facebook?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

What is Facebook Messenger?

We have you covered if you want an extensive list of Messenger tips and tricks to get the most out of the platform.

How can I use Facebook for my business?

Due to the enormous reach of the Facebook platform and its billions of active users, it’s no surprise that businesses immediately embraced it. By setting up a business page, you could create online events, sell on Facebook Marketplace, and advertise to people in a predefined geographical area. You can also schedule future Facebook updates for a continual stream of advertising for your business.

Together with Instagram and WhatsApp, the combined Meta platform has been known to make and break businesses and has created a whole new career — social media management.

Help! Facebook is not working!

Like any moving part, Facebook has the potential to go a bit wobbly sometimes and break down. If you hear any desperate wailing out in the universe, most people probably can’t share their lunch because Facebook is down.

However, it may be a simple case of clearing the cache and logging out and back in again. If that doesn’t work, try this list of troubleshooting tips to see if you can regain access before your lunch gets cold. Still no joy? It’s entirely possible you’ve been hacked, so time to flex those muscles and get your account back — if you can.

If all else fails, you’ll have to use Twitter — unless that’s not working either.

How can I take a break from Facebook?

Being on Facebook can be a mentally exhausting experience, so many people have benefited from taking a Facebook break. Some have enjoyed it so much that they’ve deleted their account entirely. But assuming you only want to take a break, make sure you log out correctly from the site before you go.

FAQs

The official Facebook mobile app is slow and bloated. Any alternatives? Many people have complained about how slow and bloated the official Facebook app is. To give you more options, we’ve rounded up the ten best third-party Facebook apps. For those on a limited data plan, you might want to try out the Lite version of Facebook, which has fewer features.

How do I unblock someone on Facebook? It’s very easy to unblock someone on Facebook. Go to the account settings, and click the person’s name.

Does Facebook have a dark mode? Yes, Facebook (and Messenger) has hopped on the dark mode bandwagon.

How do I link my Facebook and Instagram accounts together? Since Facebook and Instagram belong to the same company, you can link both accounts together, and use both from the Meta Business Manager page. For time-strapped businesses on both platforms, using both on the same page is a huge timesaver.

How can I do a reverse image search on Facebook? If you want to search for someone or something on Facebook, you can do a reverse image search if you have a picture already.

How do I clean up my Facebook profile and eliminate embarrassing posts? When you’re young, those hilarious pictures of you sitting on the beer keg and getting drunk looked hilarious. But now, as you’re getting older, and employers are increasingly checking job applicants’ social media, it may be time to purge those awkward moments.

Can people see when I'm online on Facebook? Your friends will be able to see when you’re active by default, but you can easily turn off your active status on Facebook in the settings menu.

How do I turn off comments on a post? If you want to deactivate comments on a Facebook post, click “Who can comment on this post?” in the menu and choose an option.

Comments