How to link and unlink Facebook to Instagram

If you created your Instagram account using an email address, you might not have linked it to your Facebook account. Facebook isn’t a service that everyone uses, but it is very easy to link with Instagram for those who do. They’re both subsidiaries of parent company Meta, so they’re deeply integrated and share many of the same features. For everyone who hasn’t done so already, this is how to connect Instagram to Facebook.

Unlinking your Facebook account from Instagram

How to connect your Facebook account to Instagram Things have changed since Facebook became Meta. If you want to connect your Instagram and Facebook accounts, you will need to go through the Accounts Center.

From your Instagram profile, tap the Menu (≡) button in the top right corner. After that, go to Settings.

Within Settings, locate the Accounts Center button under Meta. Press Set up Accounts Center within the Accounts Center and then Add Facebook account. You will be redirected to a Facebook login page where you must log in to the Facebook account you wish to link to.

When prompted, press Continue as [your Facebook name].

Finish setting up your Accounts Center. You can choose to sync your name and profile. When you press Continue, it will link your Instagram and Facebook accounts together.

How to disconnect your Facebook account from Instagram If you wish to unlink your Facebook account from Instagram, return to the Accounts Center by opening the Menu by tapping the ≡ button in the top right corner of your Instagram profile. From there, tap Settings > Accounts Center.

From Accounts & profiles, press the button that shows your name and the accounts linked. On the following page, tap your Facebook account.

Select Remove from Accounts Center. The following confirmation pages say pretty much the same thing, ensuring that you do indeed want to remove your Facebook account from the Meta Accounts Center. Press Continue > Remove [insert your Facebook name here].

Can you post from Facebook to Instagram? If you’ve linked your Instagram account on Facebook, you can cross-post between Facebook and Instagram.

Can I access Instagram through Facebook? Yes, you can easily launch Instagram from within Facebook.

Can Instagram automatically post to Facebook? Not automatically. You can, however, choose the Share to Facebook option from the New Post screen whenever you create a new Instagram post.

