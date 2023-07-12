Twitter not working? Here are some things you can try!

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Social media is a huge part of our lives. Whether you’re trying to have some fun, keep in touch with others, or promote your next big project, Twitter not working is sure to mess with your day. Especially when Twitter is a common place to go to talk about services being down!

If Twitter is down for you, there are different reasons this could happen. It could be that Twitter’s servers are having a hiccup, your phone is creating problems, or the app is simply misbehaving. Whatever the issue may be, we’ll go over some possible fixes here.

Editor’s note: All instructions were generated using a Pixel 4a running Android 11, an ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo running Windows 10 Pro, and the Chrome browser running version 92.0.4515.159. Some of the steps below may be a bit different depending on your device.

Check if Twitter is down

Consider the idea that you might not be the only one having issues with Twitter not working. It might be a site-wide issue! First things first — check if Twitter is working using another device. You can also use try the app if you were attempting to use a browser, or vice-versa. Otherwise, you can check on a website like Down Detector. This site will let you know if there are any issues with Twitter, in general. If there are issues on Twitter’s side, there’s nothing you can do but wait it out.

Close and reopen Twitter If you find out Twitter is down only for you, it might be an issue with the browser or app. Simply close and reopen Twitter. This might fix the issue. It could also help to log out and back in, as this resyncs all your data.

Update the app or browser Are you running the latest version of the app or browser? If not, this might be the reason for Twitter not working. Simply check for updates for your browser, or go to the Google Play Store and check if there is a newer version of the app. Get it all upgraded and try again. Read also: How to update apps on the Google Play Store

Restart your phone

Twitter still not working? I swear, restarting the device fixes most of my tech issues. Give your device a quick restart and try again. This will often put all the cogs back in place and get Twitter back up and running!

Check your internet connection Another reason for Twitter not working might be that your internet is down. Double-check by using another app or going to another website. Put simply, go ahead and see if anything else can access the internet. Now, if nothing is working, then chances are you’re having internet problems. If you’re using Wi-Fi or LAN, check your router or modem. Try restarting it.

Those using a cellular connection can check their settings: Open the Settings app. Go into Network & internet. Select Mobile network. Toggle Mobile data on. If you’re outside your country or network coverage, also toggle Roaming on (this may incur extra charges). More: What to do if your phone won’t connect to Wi-Fi

Check app network permissions If your internet seems fine, Twitter not working might be due to a lack of granted permissions. Let the application access what it needs! Open the Settings app. Go into Apps & notifications. Find Twitter under the See all apps section and tap on it. Select Permissions. Go through each option and allow the app permission. Here: The 10 best Twitter apps for Android

Clear the cache

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Cache is usually good. This data stays available locally for quicker access, instead of downloading it each time you look for it. Data can also be corrupted and create issues. It doesn’t hurt to clear it now and then, especially when Facebook is down. We’ve added instructions for doing this both on Android and Chrome.

Clear Chrome cache: Open your Chrome browser. Click on the 3-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Select Settings. Go into Privacy and security. Hit Clear browsing data. You can delete only the cache, but we would advise you also to clear the cookies and history. Select All time and hit Clear data. Clear cache on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Apps & notifications. Find the Twitter app under See all apps. Tap on Storage & cache. Hit Clear Cache. You can also select Clear storage for a clean start.

Photos or videos not uploading There are multiple reasons why you may have photo and video uploads on Twitter not working. Common issues include internet woes and app problems, which we’ve talked about above. You should also keep an eye on file types. Supported image file formats include JPEG, GIF, and PNG. These photos also can’t be larger than 2MB. MP4 is the recommended format for videos. The maximum file size is 512MB, and these clips can’t be longer than 2:20 minutes.

Can’t load a person’s tweets

Can’t load a specific person’s tweets? We got bad news for you. This person may have blocked you. In which case, there really isn’t much you can (or should) do. It could also be that the user’s account has been deleted or disabled. Next: How to see sensitive content on Twitter

And if you’ve exhausted all possible fixes and still have issues with Twitter not working, you might want to get some extra help. You can head over to Twitter’s help center or try to contact the company for more help.

Comments